Photo Flash: GOOD MORNING NEW YORK Moves Into The Players Theatre

Good Morning New York, written by Emmy® award-winning journalist Jacklyn Thrapp, explores the behind the scenes culture of local news - especially in NYC. It has all original songs about the Staten Island Ferry, The Plaza and even a six minute tap dance number in a diver bar.

The set includes a control room, NYC skyline and iconic Staten Island Ferry scene.

"The Staten Island Ferry was a fun scene to create," Thrapp says. "We bought a versatile baby play space, painted it orange and it looks exactly like the ferry. We also have a massive NYC skyline curtain that took nearly 60 hours to hand sew. The audience will be really impressed."

Composed by Jacklyn Thrapp, Jackson Bell & Dylan Adler. Lyrics by Jacklyn Thrapp. Arranged by Jackson Bell.

Directed by Bridget Greaney.

Choreographed by Daniel Gold.

Starring two-time Tony Nominee Alison Fraser (voice overs only), Christae Evanson, Zach Holden, Morgan DeTogne, Jacqueline Keeley, Bobby Allan, Lexi Rosenblum, Andrew Cuccaro, Therin Morrisey, Nicholas Caycedo, and Emma Clinch

Creative team Amanda C. Enriques (Costume Designer), Olivia LoVerde (Lighting Designer), Felisah Heng (Stage Manager), Reise Hooper (Vocal Director), Shannon Walsh (Assistant Choreographer), Sydney K. Faulkner (Assistant Stage Manager), Clinton Greenlee (Bass), Max Azarmehr (drummer) and Diane Wong (piano).

Previews for Good Morning New York: A New Musical begin on The Players Theatre Mainstage (115 Macdougal St, New York, NY 10012) starting January 9, 2020. The musical opens January 11, 2020. Tickets range from $42 - $62. Ticket information can be found at GoodMorningNewYorkMusical.com.



Morgan DeTogne adjusting television monitors backstage.

Stage manager Felisha Heng hanging curtains.

Co-Producer Max Azarmehr, Director Bridget Greaney and Vocal Director Reise Hooper building desks for the set.

Creator Jacklyn Thrapp getting ready to hang a curtain.





