Photo Flash: GOOD MORNING NEW YORK Celebrates Opening Night

Off-Broadway's Good Morning New York opened Saturday night at the Players Theatre.

The musical comedy, written by Emmy award-winning journalist Jacklyn Thrapp, follows an unforgettable journey of seven journalists struggling to advance their careers.

The Off-Broadway cast includes two-time Tony award nominee Alison Fraser (voice overs only), Zach Holden, Christae Evanson, Morgan DeTogne, Bobby Allan, Andrew Cuccaro, Jacqueline Keeley, Lexi Rosenblum, Therin Morrisey & Nick Caycedo.

Good Morning New York is getting rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. Show Score giving the musical comedy a stunning & rare 100% approval rating. Theater critic Laurie Lawson writes that the show has "hilarious concepts like a slow-motion version of a mugging, a disastrous Christmas Eve date and a tap dancing sequence."

The show-stopping tap dance sequence called "Dim The Lights" is choreographed by Daniel Gold.

Good Morning New York's "very clever songs" are composed by Jackson Bell, Jacklyn Thrapp & Dylan Adler; arranged by Jackson Bell; lyrics and book by Jacklyn Thrapp; directed by Bridget Greaney; choreographed by Daniel Gold; lighting design by Olivia LoVerde; stage managed by Felisha Heng; costume design by Amanda C. Enriquez; assistant choreographer Shannon Walsh; assistant stage manager Sydney K. Faulkner.

Good Morning New York: A New Musical is at The Players Theatre Mainstage (115 Macdougal St, New York, NY 10012) until February 9, 2020. Tickets range from $42 - $62. Ticket information can be found at GoodMorningNewYorkMusical.com.

