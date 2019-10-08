Photo Flash: First Look at LCT3's POWER STRIP

Get a first look below at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of Power Strip, a new play by Sylvia Khoury and directed by Tyne Rafaeli, currently in previews and opening on Monday, October 21 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 W. 65th Street).

POWER STRIP features Peter Ganim, Darius Homayoun, Ali Lopez-Sohaili, and Dina Shihabi and has sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Jen Schriever, and sound by Matt Hubbs

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel





