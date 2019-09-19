Photo Flash: First Look At FERN HILL Opening Tonight At 59E59 Theaters

The NYC premiere of Michael Tucker's Fern Hill, directed by Nadia Tass, opens tonight at 59E59 Theaters.

BroadwayWorld has a First Look at the "dream team" of actors - Mark Linn-Baker, Mark Blum, Jill Eikenberry, John Glover, Jodi Long, and Ellen Parker - starring in the production.



Three couples in their golden years, thick as thieves, are gathered at Sunny and Jer's farmhouse to celebrate milestone birthdays that span three decades. The foundation of their long friendship is honesty and support-as well as a commitment to the enjoyment of food, wine, and laughter. They're so close that Sunny suggests that they all move in together-to live and work and assist one another as they grow older.



Their companionship is put to the test, however, when a marital betrayal is discovered. The bonds of loyalty and truth are explored in this mature comedy.



FERN HILL was developed at the 2017 Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Playwright's Conference and received its world premiere at the New Jersey Repertory Company. The play's frank look at sex and aging had critics hailing the play as "remarkable," citing the spellbinding chemistry among the "veritable dream team" (BroadwayWorld) of actors as part of its enchantment.



The design team includes Jessica Parks (scenic design); Kate McGee (lighting design); Patricia Doherty (costume design); Kenneth Goodwin (sound design); and Addison Heeren (prop master). The Production Stage Manager is Stephanie Clark.

Produced by Mary J. Davis and MBL Productions, Inc., Fern Hill runs through Sunday, October 20. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 7 PM; Saturday at 2 PM & 7 PM; and Sunday at 2 PM. Performances are at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison). Single tickets are $25 - $70 ($49 for 59E59 Members). To purchase tickets, call the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or visit www.59e59.org.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg





