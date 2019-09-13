Photo Flash: CERTAIN WOMAN OF AN AGE Celebrates Opening Night

Margaret Trudeau, former wife of Pierre Trudeau, 15th Prime Minister of Canada, mother of Justin Trudeau, Canada's current Prime Minister, and international mental health advocate, brings her intimate staged performance, Certain Woman of an Age, to the Minetta Lane Theatre beginning Thursday, September 12. This three-night engagement runs through September 14 and will be recorded live for Audible Theater.

In this "fearless and vulnerable" (Chicago Tribune) one-woman show, Trudeau opens up - with refreshing candor - about her extraordinary life and her encounters with some of the most important icons of our time. It's a gripping portrait of motherhood, marriage, life-altering tragedy and personal triumph. Co-written with Alix Sobler and directed by Kimberly Senior, Certain Woman of an Age is a funny, honest examination of one of the world's most fascinating figures.

Audible Inc., the world's largest seller and producer of downloadable audiobooks and other spoken-word entertainment, produces the special three-night engagement. Tickets to Certain Woman of an Age at the Minetta Lane Theatre start at $23 and are available here.

Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Audible





