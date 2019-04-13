Photo Flash: Broadway Models 'Coutrash Couture' For New Musical REVELATION

Reduce, Reuse, Rejoice! New Off Broadway Musical Revelation: The Musical tackles a costume concept leveling up trash to capture the look of an apocalyptic world.

Marija Juliette Abney (Black Panther, The Cher Show), Nick Rashad Burroughs (King Kong) Taurean Everett (The Cher Show) Brayden Newby (RuPaul's Drag Race, Todrick Hall's Forbidden), David LaMarr (Jersey Boys, Nat'l Tour) model costume concepts using repurposed materials designed by Dustin Ceithamer for Off Broadway's upcoming Revelation: The Musical. Photography by Reed Davis.

"In the tradition of Brooklyn the musical, and the like, we are creating a world where the only way for our characters can be creative is to repurpose the things around them. The looks are really out of the box... well, some are actually made out of boxes, Ha!" - Ceithamer

REVELATION is a play within a play. The audience is watching a group of rebel artists during the time of the apocalypse presenting an underground theatre piece. Because of an oppressive, corrupt government these artists are losing their ability to buy and sell (slowly becoming homeless.) They make all of their props and costumes out of things they find. True to text - they are literally making everything new!

REVELATION: THE MUSICAL debuts May 9 Off Broadway at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal St.).





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You