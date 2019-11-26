Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of THE YOUNG MAN FROM ATLANTA

The Young Man from Atlanta officially opened last night, November 24th in The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues). The Young Man from Atlanta is the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by two-time Academy Award winner and former Signature Residency One Playwright Horton Foote, directed by Michael Wilson.

The cast for The Young Man From Atlanta includes Devon Abner as Ted Cleveland Jr., Dan Bittner as Tom Jackson, Pat Bowie as Etta Doris, Harriett D. Foy as Clara, Kristine Nielsen as Lily Dale, Jon Orsini as Carson, Stephen Payne as Pete Davenport, and Aidan Quinn as Will Kidder.

Danger lurks just below the surface in Horton Foote's powerful, Pulitzer Prize-winning drama of an aging couple still reeling from the death of their only child. Set against the backdrop of a rapidly modernizing 1950s Houston, the Kidders' lives are turned upside down once again when a figure from their son's past shows up in town. They deny, deflect and deceive in an effort to avoid the danger but can't dodge the inevitable reckoning. How far will these grieving parents go to avoid the truths this young man from Atlanta might reveal? Director Michael Wilson (The Orphans' Home Cycle, The Old Friends), the premier interpreter of Foote's work, returns to Signature to spearhead this beautiful, heartbreaking play that explores and dissects the American dream while revealing the depths we go to in order to keep ourselves safe.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



