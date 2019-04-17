Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents ON APPROVAL

Gingold Theatrical Group (David Staller, Artistic Director) continues the 14th Season of Project Shaw, Art as Activism: A Theatrical Survival Guide, a special series of evenings of plays that embrace human rights and free speech. All of GTG's programming, inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, are designed to provoke peaceful discussion and activism.

On April 15th, Project Shaw presented On Approval by Frederick Lonsdale, directed by Pamela Hunt, starring Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde - Tony Award nomination, Drama Desk Award, Les Misérables; currently: The White Devil at the Lortel Theatre), Edward Hibbert (Something Rotten!, Mrs. Warren's Profession, Curtains, The Drowsy Chaperone), Laila Robins (The Apple Family Plays - Drama Desk Award, Heartbreak House, Frozen - Lortel Award nomination, The Herbal Bed, The Real Thing), and Mary Testa (two Tony Award nominations, two Lortel Award nominations, four Drama Desk nominations, two Drama League nominations, an Obie Award, and a special Drama Desk Award celebrating Three Decades of Outstanding Work; currently: Aunt Eller in Oklahoma!)



The exacting and difficult Maria Wislack (played by Mary Testa) is a widow who decides to take timid Richard Halton (Robert Cuccioli) away to her Scottish island for a month's trial "on approval" to see if he is compatible as a possible marriage partner. The wildly self-involved Duke of Bristol (Edward Hibbert), who is in dangerous financial straits, contrives to be there as well. Helen (Laila Robins), the astonishingly wealthy heiress, also arrives. Madness ensues as circumstances force all four of them to stay on the island alone together for the month. This rarely seen comedy by one of the forgotten British Masters is sure to tickle you.

Photo Credit: David Staller and Stephen Brown Fried



