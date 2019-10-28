Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre

Article Pixel Oct. 28, 2019  

Celebrating Broadway's legendary Cole Porter! The York Theatre Company launches their 50th Anniversary Season with its acclaimed Musicals in Mufti series celebrating the legendary Broadway composer Cole Porter. The series honors the illustrious songwriter behind such classics as Anything Goes, Kiss Me, Kate, Gay Divorce, Silk Stockings, Red, Hot and Blue, and Can-Can, to name a few.

Closing out the 2019 Fall Mufti series is the 1940's hit musical Panama Hattie, with music and lyrics by Cole Porter and book by Herbert Fields and B.G. DeSylva. Cole Porter and Ethel Merman teamed up for their fourth hit with 1940's Panama Hattie, in which a brassy nightclub owner must bid for the approval of her fiancé's family-a task only made more complicated when she discovers a plan to blow up the Panama Canal. With a raucous book about sailors and singers in the Panama Canal Zone and a snappy Porter score that includes "Let's Be Buddies," "I've Still Got My Health," and "Make It Another Old-Fashioned, Please," Panama Hattie was a smash in its day; Brooks Atkinson in The New York Times stated, "if the Navy ever hears about Panama Hattie, it will be hard to keep the fleet in the Pacific. As far as that goes, it is going to be hard to keep New Yorkers at home in the evenings this winter."

Performances began October 26, 2019 and will continue for a limited run through November 3, 2019 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue).

Check out photos from opening night below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
James Morgan

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Gordon Stanley, Klea Blackhurst and Stephen Bogardus

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Lael Van Keuren, David Green, Anita Welch, Simon Jones and Zuri Washington

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Lael Van Keuren, David Green, Anita Welch, Simon Jones, Zuri Washington, Klea Blackhurst, Kylie Kuioka, Stephen Borgardus, Joe Veale, Garen McRoberts, Jay Aubrey Jones and Casey Shuler

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Klea Blackhurst, Kylie Kuioka and Stephen Borgardus

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Simon Jones

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Klea Blackhurst, Kylie Kuioka, Stephen Borgardus, Gordon Stanley, Joe Veale, Garen McRoberts and Jay Aubrey Jones

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Klea Blackhurst, Kylie Kuioka, Stephen Borgardus, Gordon Stanley and Joe Veale

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Zuri Washington, Klea Blackhurst and Kylie Kuioka

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Ron Abel and Lucie Arnaz

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Mark William

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Jamie deRoy

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Shelly Markham and Jamie deRoy

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Riki Kane Larimer and Bill Castellino

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Marilyn Maye and Richard Maltby, Jr.

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Marilyn Maye, Riki Kane Larimer and Richard Maltby, Jr.

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Casey Shuler

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Stephen Borgardus

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Joe Veale

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Joe Veale and Garen McRoberts

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
David Green

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Kylie Kuioka

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Simon Jones

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Simon Jones and Casey Shuler

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Simon Jones and Casey Shuler

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Lael Van Keuren

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Gordon Stanley

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Anita Welch

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Jay Aubrey Jones

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Zuri Washington

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Zuri Washington and Lillias White

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Zuri Washington, Lillias White and Anita Welch

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Klea Blackhurst and Lucie Arnaz

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Klea Blackhurst and Lucie Arnaz

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Klea Blackhurst

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Klea Blackhurst and Mark William

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Klea Blackhurst , Judy Kaye, Lucie Arnaz and David Green

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Judy Kaye and David Green

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Deniz Cordell (Music Director), Michael Montel (Director) and Trent Kidd (Choreographer)

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Klea Blackhurst , Deniz Cordell, Michael Montel, Trent Kidd and James Morgan

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Norman Meranus, Klea Blackhurst , Deniz Cordell, Michael Montel, Trent Kidd and James Morgan

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Klea Blackhurst and Marilyn Maye

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
David Green, Lael Van Keuren, Simon Jones, Stephen Borgardus, Anita Welch, Klea Blackhurst, Kylie Kuioka, Joe Veale Gordon Stanley, Zuri Washington, Casey Shuler, Jay Aubrey Jones and Garen McRoberts

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
James Morgan, Trent Kidd and Deniz Cordell join with tonight's cast- David Green, Lael Van Keuren, Simon Jones, Stephen Borgardus, Anita Welch, Klea Blackhurst, Kylie Kuioka, Joe Veale Gordon Stanley, Zuri Washington, Casey Shuler, Jay Aubrey Jones and Garen McRoberts

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Riki Kane Larimer and Joan Ross Sorkin

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Klea Blackhurst and Richard Skipper

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Klea Blackhurst

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Jacqueline K. Parker and Klea Blackhurst

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Mark William, Klea Blackhurst and Richie Ridge

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Kylie Kuioka and Marilyn Maye

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Marilyn Maye, Lucie Arnaz, Kimothy Cruse, Jack Wetherall and Brian Vestal

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Klea Blackhurst and Kylie Kuioka

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Richie Ridge, Simon Jones and Mark William

Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
Garen McRoberts



Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
  • Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Ends its Six-Year Run on Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT At The Patchogue Theatre
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
  • Photo Coverage: Ronan Tynan Performs at The Patchogue Theatre
  • Photo Coverage: Jeremy Jordan Performs With The New York Pops