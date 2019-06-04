Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of DYING CITY

Jun. 4, 2019  

Second Stage Theater's Dying City officially opened last night, June 3.

Dying City is written and directed by Christopher Shinn, Dying City stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Colin Woodell.

Christopher Shinn's intimate and compassionate play, Dying City, is set in a sparse Manhattan apartment, where a young widow receives an unexpected visit from the twin brother of her deceased husband. Dying City explores the human fallout of global events, including the Iraq War and the terrorist attacks of 9/11, through the interwoven stories of three unforgettable characters in this 2008 Pulitzer finalist.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Christopher Shinn (Director)

Christopher Shinn

Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Colin Woodell and Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Colin Woodell and Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Christopher Shinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Colin Woodell

Christopher Shinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Colin Woodell

Carole Rothman, Christopher Shinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Colin Woodell

Colin Woodell

Colin Woodell

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor and his daughter Jamyam McGregor

