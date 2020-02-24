Photo Coverage: Irish Repertory Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of INCANTATA

Irish Repertory Theatre presents the US premiere of Incantata, which premiered to wide acclaim at the 2018 Galway International Arts Festival and was most recently staged at Dublin's famed Gate Theatre.

Incantata is a passionate celebration of the complexities of a relationship between two artists - a moving elegy to art, life, love, and loss by Pulitzer Prize-winning Irish poet Paul Muldoon, interpreted for the stage by director Sam Yates and Stanley Townsend (All About Eve), one of Ireland's leading actors.

Written upon the death of his former partner, Mary Farl Powers - an acclaimed printmaker who died of cancer at just 43 years old - Muldoon's virtuosic poem explores his grief, Powers's art, and their love through his characteristic sharp humor and ranging associative style - moving from painful lamentation to powerful reaffirmation of life and love.

IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE, co-founded by Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly and Artistic Director Charlotte Moore, is now in its 31st season after first opening its doors in September 1988 with Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars. Irish Rep is currently the only year-round theatre company in New York City devoted to bringing Irish and Irish American works to the stage. Recognized with the Jujamcyn Theatres Award, a special Drama Desk Award for "Excellence in Presenting Distinguished Irish Drama," an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Achievement, and the Lucille Lortel Award for "Outstanding Body of Work," Irish Rep celebrates the very best in Irish theatre, from the masters to the new generation of Irish and Irish American writers who are transforming the stage. Nearly 50,000 audience members annually attend productions at Irish Rep's theatre located in the heart of New York's Off Broadway community. Once here, they witness Irish Rep's engaging perspective on the Irish and their unique contributions to the world of drama.

