Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Ute Lemper's RENDEZVOUS WITH MARLENE

The York Theatre Company presents international stage star Ute Lemper in a new one-woman presentation of Rendezvous with Marlene, a new show written and performed by Ms. Lemper based on a conversation with the legendary Marlene Dietrich and featuring some of her iconic songs.

Ute Lemper's newest creation, Rendezvous with Marlene, is her very personal homage to Marlene Dietrich. For 35 years Ute has been compared to Marlene, but never formatted an entire show to celebrate this legend. Now in 2019, Ute decided to honor her with Rendezvous With Marlene, a brand-new show based on the true story of her three-hour phone call with Marlene 30 years ago, in 1988, when they both lived in Paris. The evening is a dialog between Ute and Marlene, exploring Marlene's career and personal life from the beginning, in a timeline that eventually meets Ute's timeline with a continuation of their parallel stories. Ute sings Marlene's most beautiful songs and tells some captivating secrets of her life. This show will tour the stages of the world in 2021.

In this special one-woman presentation, Ute shares Marlene's story through singing her iconic songs as the older Dietrich from all the chapters of her life, from the Berlin cabaret years to her fabulous Burt Bacharach collaborations, with Lemper singing songs as herself that were her inspiration as a young aspiring singer/actress. Songs include "Where Have All the Flowers Gone?," "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," "Blowin' in the Wind," and "Just a Gigolo."

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Romaine Lecuyer (Bass), Matthias Daneck (Drums), Ute Lemper, Vana Gierig (Piano) and Cyril Garac (Violin)



Romaine Lecuyer (Bass), Matthias Daneck (Drums), Ute Lemper, Vana Gierig (Piano) and Cyril Garac (Violin)



Evans Haile (Executive Director York Theatre Company), Ute Lemper and James Morgan (Producing Artistic Director York Theatre Company)



Evans Haile, Ute Lemper and James Morgan