Pascale Roger-McKeever Takes On Open Marriage In FINGERS & SPOONS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Playwright and performer Pascale Roger-McKeever takes us on an honest, gutsy, and funny journey through a wife and mother's exhilarating and unnerving experiments with love and sexuality.

Fingers & Spoons is written and performed by Pascale Roger-McKeever and directed by Tony Award nominee Austin Pendleton. The show begins previews on Thursday, April 25, 2024, and is set to open on Thursday, May 2nd, 2024, at the SoHo Playhouse in New York City.

A mid-40s mom accepts her husband's invitation to an open marriage and proceeds with a singleness of purpose no one saw coming. A happily horny journey that deflates, prods, pokes and has fun with the little fallacies we carefully curate to better foster our socially permissible selves. Provocative in its exploration of human vulnerability, the play acknowledges and embraces the acute discomfort of living out our inescapable sexuality – a shameless exploration of shame itself, this one-woman play turns many notions of self-empowerment on their head.

Roger-McKeever says, “I am an actor and a writer which is inevitably a confrontation with the self. That's how I make sense of my life and what I start with. This latest confrontation started as a dare to write honestly about a sexual encounter that took on a life of its own. But that is just the door I happened to step through. Because sex itself is such a powerful and primal experience and probably the deepest exploration of self that most of us undertake in our lifetimes, each step I took toward it demanded that I open myself up a little further until it just seemed right to shape it into a play and step out and unto a stage - and here's the kicker: this happened at 44, while enjoying all dimensions of motherhood, so I roar, 'Age, bring it on! And go, Moms!'”

This very particular and surprisingly universal story of a trip beyond the pale of convention takes place at the SoHo Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam St. New York, NY 10013.

About the Artists

Pascale Roger-McKeever is an ex-New Yorker, ex-Canadian, turned Californian, with an international background. French-born, Australian-bred, Pascale studied acting in London with the likes of Rosa Cyrota from The Moscow Arts Theatre, and Joachim Tenschert from The Berliner Ensemble before moving to New York City for the American dream. Theater credits include Rosannah in Cindy Lou Johnson's Brilliant Traces, May in Sam Sheperd's Fool For Love, lead roles in Tennessee Williams' This Property Is Condemned, Talk to Me like the Rain and Let Me Listen, I Can't Imagine Tomorrow. Film credits include Dark Phoenix, Quitters, Deadly Garage Sale, The Last Smile. Directorial credits include Carole Frechette's The Four Lives of Marie and 7 Days in the Life of Simon Labrosse. Plays written and produced include Family In Church, Love From Behind, and Milk No Sugar. Her screenplay The Way I Am is currently being shopped around in Los Angeles and France. Pascale is also a pretty fine chef who makes up recipes on the spot, adores kids, from when they pop out of the womb to young adults, loves diving in cold ocean water, running on crisp hard snow, reading a well-written and confronting novel and exchanging with friends, from which, really, when you think about it, everything... just everything arises.

Austin Pendleton (Director) has an extensive career as a film, television, and stage actor, a playwright, theater director, and at HB Studio in New York, a teacher of acting. He has worked on and off Broadway and is a Tony Award nominee, recipient of Drama Desk and Obie Awards, Screen Actors Guild award winner, and ensemble member of the Steppenwolf Theater Company. He wrote Orson's Shadow, Uncle Bob, and Booth, the adaptation for A Minister's Wife. Recent acting work includes the Broadway production of Tracy Letts's The Minutes. Recent directing credits: Between Riverside and Crazy on Broadway (two Tony Award Nominations for), Three Sisters, and Uncle Vanya at Classic Stage Company. He has made more than 100 film and television appearances.

Tanya Tomkins (Musical Score): As an active recitalist and chamber musician on the modern cello, Tanya Tomkins has appeared to critical acclaim throughout Europe, Israel, and the USA. www.bach-cantatas.com/Bio/Tomkins-Tanya