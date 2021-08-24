Pan Asian Repertory Theatre Announces Lineup for 2021-2022 Season

A homecoming of recovery and healing! Pan Asian Repertory Theatre will kick off its 45th Milestone Season of recovery and healing with a celebration:: The annual LIVE Benefit Dinner the 2021 Golden Unicorn Gala set for Thursday, October 21, 2021 at The Golden Unicorn in Chinatown. The 2021 Honorees are stage fight master, Michael G. Chin, Emmy-award winner, film and stage actor Jodi Long, and founder of the New Federal Theater Woodie King, Jr.

The season of live entertainment begins after the new year with the return engagement of the hit Off-Broadway play The Emperor's Nightingale by Damon Chua (January 15 - 30, 2022) at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street), and continues with the World Premiere of the new play Citizen Wong by Richard Chang (April 11-30, 2022) in the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street). Closing out the 2021-2022 season is the annual play festival NuWorks 2022 (June 17 - 30, 2022). The season will also include the popular staged reading series': Day of Remberance (February 2022) and _Asian Heritage_ (May 2022).

Pan Asian Repertory's 45th Season continues the company's multi - year process for growth and transition to embrace expanded leadership towards a visionary new future with national and international collaborations.

"As we look to overcome a challenging past year, Pan Asian Rep looks at recovery and healing," shared Tisa Chang, Pan Asian Rep Founding Artistic Producing Director. "We are so excited to celebrate the reopening of theater beginning with a salute to those who make a difference at our annual theater Benefit Dinner The Golden Unicorn Gala." She went on to say, "We look forward to sharing our season of renewal and rediscovery with you."

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre kicks off its 45th Milestone Season of recovery and healing with a celebration: the annual LIVE theater Benefit Dinner the 2021 Golden Unicorn Gala Dinner on Thursday evening, October 21, 2021 at The Golden Unicorn in Chinatown (18 East Broadway at Catherine Street).

The 2021 Golden Unicorn Honorees are stage fight master, Michael G. Chin, Emmy-award winner, film and stage actor Jodi Long, and founder of the New Federal Theater Woodie King, Jr. Festivities are set to begin at 6:00PM with cocktails, followed by a traditional Chinese banquet at 7:00PM, and award presentation at 8:00PM. The 2021 Benefit Committee includes Ernest Abuba, Richard Chang, Tisa Chang, Patricia Malone Chin, Damon Chua, Abby Felder, Lucy Kan, Victor Kan, Virginia P. Louloudes, Dora Lu, Erin Quill, Lu Yu and Henry Yuk.

Single tickets are priced at $200. VIP Tables of 10 start at $2,500. SPECIAL OFFER: Early Bird Special Tickets are priced at $150 and available only through September 15. To purchase tickets, or for additional information regarding the Benefit Dinner, please call (212) 868-4030, or via email at info@panasianrep.org For the safety of all, proof of vaccination will be required at check-in.

The 2021-2022 season of LIVE theater beginning after the new year and celebrating the Lunar New Years is the annual return engagement of the acclaimed 2018 production of The Emperor's Nightingale by Damon Chua (Incident at Hidden Temple), is a family-friendly staged adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's story "The Nightingale," set in 18th century China, and brings to light the youthful exploits of the future Emperor Qianlong. This production employs traditional Chinese puppetry, folk songs and new illustrations teaching the art of Chinese calligraphy. Nominated by the Off-Broadway Alliance for "Best Family Show", this TYA production emphasizes the importance of leadership guided by a moral compass, through the story about two rival teen brothers competing for the throne. Directed by Chongren Fan (Lost in Shanghai), the limited return engagement is set to begin performances on Saturday afternoon, January 15, 2022 and will conclude Sunday afternoon, January 30, 2022 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).

Continuing the season is the World Premiere of *Citizen Wong by Richard Chang (Goy Vey! Adventures of a Dim Sun in Search of his Wanton Father), a powerful new play inspired by the life and times of the 19th Century activist and journalist Wong Chin Foo (c??ae??c??, 1847-1898), a celebrity speaker-writer-social rights activist in the American Gilded Age, who mysteriously disappeared from history and is being rediscovered as the First Chinese American and "Asian-American Martin Luther King, Jr." The play dramatically captures the essence of an era when Wong campaigned against calls for an "anti-Chinese wall," the Chinese Exclusion Act, and federal government efforts to deny birthright citizenship. The fictional romantic drama is based on 15 years of research by veteran Reuters journalist and actor Richard Chang. Co-Directed by Ernest Abuba (Kwatz! The Tibetan Project) and Chongren Fan (The Emperor's Nightingale), the world premiere engagement is set to begin performances on Monday, April 11, 2022 and will continue through Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres* (502 West 53rd Street).

The season will also include two popular staged reading series': Day of Remberance (February 2022) and _Asian Heritage_ (May 2022). Dates and location will be announced shortly.

The milestone 45th Season concludes with the annual festival NuWorks 2022, an experimental series of self-created work from innovative artists exploring an eclectic range of genres and techniques using poetry, text, dance and music. The series begins Friday, June 17, 2022 and will conclude Thursday, June 30, 2022. Location will be announced at a future date.

For additional information, or to purchase tickets please visit the website www.panasianrep.org, or via email at info@panasianrep.org, or by calling (212) 868-4030.