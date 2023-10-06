Page 73 Reunites World Premiere Cast Of Clare Barron's YOU GOT OLDER For Benefit Reading

Page 73 has announced a one-night-only reading of Clare Barron’s You Got Older, featuring the original cast of the organization’s 2014 world premiere production, November 10 at 8:00pm at The Shed. The reading, directed by Anne Kauffman, who helmed the premiere, celebrates Page 73’s 25th anniversary and a play that exemplifies its mission: You Got Older, written while Barron was the 2014 Page 73 Playwriting Fellow, was a breakthrough in her remarkable career. Proceeds from the reading will fund Page 73’s year-round work in support of playwrights.

Page 73 Artistic Director Michael Walkup said, “Since Page 73’s premiere, Clare’s play about a woman moving in with her ailing father as she herself requires some caretaking has found an audience across the country and around the world. Her premieres since, including the Pulitzer Finalist Dance Nation and, most recently, Shhhh, have drawn us to her unmistakable voice and theatrical daring. You Got Older hasn’t yet had a second production in New York City, and it’s a dream to share this work here again. To be reuniting our original team makes this a joyous occasion with which to celebrate Page 73’s first 25 years.”

The benefit reading cast will include Reed Birney (2016 Tony Award winner Featured Actor in a Play for The Humans, The Menu, "House of Cards”), Brooke Bloom ("Kindred," "The Sinner"), William Jackson Harper (Emmy Award nomination for "The Good Place," Midsommar), Keilly McQuail (Lunch Bunch, “And Just Like That”) Michael Schantz (Sam Gold’s Othello, “City on a Hill” ), Ted Schneider (Darko Tresnjak’s The Merchant of Venice, Escape), and Miriam Silverman (2023 Tony Award winner Featured Actress in a Play for The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).

You Got Older garnered 2015 OBIE Awards for Clare Barron and for Brooke Bloom, as well as for director Anne Kauffman, who was recognized for multiple works that season. Page 73’s premiere also earned four 2015 Drama Desk Award nominations, and vast critical praise. In a five-star, Critic’s Pick review, Adam Feldman of Time Out NY wrote, “Clare Barron's extraordinary You Got Older moved me as few new plays have. Like a great short story, it succeeds through details that, under Anne Kauffman’s impeccable direction, coalesce with a force all the stronger for their subtlety. Brooke Bloom is terrific, and Reed Birney is masterfully gentle. There are moments in this play I know I won't forget.” The New Yorker wrote, “This terrific new play by Clare Barron, directed by Anne Kauffman for Page 73, offers a hilarious and painfully affecting blend of oddball dialogue, beautifully observed family dynamics, and a preoccupation with the weird ways of the body.”

Page 73 holds the You Got Older reunion in a moment of milestones for the organization. In September, Page 73 announced that it is doubling the honorarium for its Playwriting Fellows, to $20,000; increasing the stipend for its Interstate 73 Writers, from $1,200 to $3,000; and has received its largest grant ever: $160,000 from The MacMillan Foundation to support a branding and a strategic marketing effort to increase awareness and engagement around Page 73’s playwright programs and Off-Broadway productions. Also, Page 73 recently named Dennis Whipple, formerly Director of Operations at Paper Mill Playhouse, as Managing Director; promoted Kari Olmon, formerly Associate Producer, to the position of Associate Artistic Director; and created new positions for its 2022-2023 season apprentices Morgan Barnes-Whitehead and Vanessa Vivas, who will now stay with the company as, respectively, Development Assistant and Marketing Assistant.