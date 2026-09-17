PERFECT CRIME Introduces Intermission Quiz for Audiences to Test Theories
New York's longest-running play adds interactive challenge with pizza prize for perfect scores.
Everyone has a theory at intermission. Now, audiences at Perfect Crime, New York's longest-running play, can put theirs to the test. The Theater Center is introducing a new quiz that invites theatergoers to predict how the mystery will unfold in Act II. Get every answer right, and you'll win a free pizza from Patzeria Perfect Pizza.
Starting this week, theatergoers can take the multiple-choice quiz during intermission, using what they've learned in Act I to make their predictions. The questions contain no spoilers, so audiences can commit to their theories without giving away what's coming next.
Compare suspicions with your date, debate the clues with your friends, or keep your answers to yourself. Once Act II unfolds, you'll find out whether you were on the right track and whether your powers of deduction have earned you a pizza.
The quiz adds a new challenge to the Perfect Crime experience, giving audiences a reason to watch every move and question every alibi. A perfect score earns a perfect pairing: Perfect Crime and Patzeria Perfect Pizza (home of Lin-Manuel Miranda's favorite pizza!).
The Theater Center, the only Off-Broadway venue with a Broadway address, is in New York's Theater District. Since April 2005, it has offered Off-Broadway entertainment in a 20,000-square-foot complex featuring two theaters and rehearsal spaces. Uniquely, The Theater Center provides Live AI Translation in over 50 languages to audiences of Perfect Crime. Hosting a variety of productions, acting classes, and events, The Theater Center features the Anne L. Bernstein Theater with 'Perfect Crime,' New York's longest-running play, the viral Act & Sip, and the Jerry Orbach Theater with shows like 'Friends! A Musical Parody,' and 'Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing,' and the all new Making It Happen Theatre Festival.
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