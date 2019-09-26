PERFECT CRIME Hosts Famous Unsolved Murders Exhibit During October

Just in time for the Halloween season, the long-running Off-Broadway whodunit Perfect Crime, will be staging Perfect Crime THE EXHIBIT: INFAMOUS UNSOLVED MURDERS October 1st through October 31stwithin the 4thfloor lobby of the Anne Bernstein Theatre at The Theater Center, 1627 Broadway. Admission is free.



PERFECT CRIME THE EXHIBIT: INFAMOUS UNSOLVED MURDERS is a Halloween season lobby exhibit at the that spotlights the horrific unsolved murders of Jon Benet Ramsay, Thelma Todd, 2Pac Shakur, The Boston Strangler, John Middleton Clayton, The Black Dahlia, Mary Meyer, Rashawn Brazell, Dorothy Kilgallen, Jimmy Hoffa and Peter Ivers, among others. The exhibit is free and open to the general public.

perfect show for Law & Order and CSI fans, Perfect Crime is a funny, romantic thriller about a psychiatrist who has apparently killed her rich husband (until he shows up very much alive); the sexy Columbo-like detective who is trying to solve the supposed murder while falling in love with the primary suspect and the psychiatrist's charming but crazy patient who has killed a few people himself.



PERFECT CRIME features Catherine Russell who has starred in the show since its first performance and has never taken a sick day or vacation day in the past 32 years. It's a feat that has landed her in the Guinness Book of World Records. Russell's incredible streak has been featured on Entertainment Tonight, The Today Show, Good Morning America and in the NewYork Times, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Daily News and numerous other media outlets including The Associated Press and People, which dubbed her "The Cal Ripken of Broadway". Her character, wealthy psychologist Margaret Brent is suspected of killing her husband.



The show also features Patrick Ryan Sullivan, David Butler, Dan Sharkey and Patrick Robustelli.



Tickets for Perfect Crime are available by calling the box office at (212) 921-7862 or online at www.Ticketmaster.com. Student rush tickets ($26) are also available by calling or visiting the box office.

Perfect Crime plays at The Anne L. Bernstein in The Theater Center at 210 West 50th Street on the corner of 50th Street and Broadway.





