Tor Hillhouse Joins The Cast of PERFECT CRIME Off-Broadway

He is stepping into the role of Detective James Asher, stepping in for Michael Halling through February 19th.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Perfect Crime

Tor Hillhouse has joined the cast of Off-Broadway's PERFECT CRIME, by stepping into the role of Detective James Asher, stepping in for Michael Halling through February 19th. The production is approaching its milestone 36th Anniversary (April 18th) in the Anne Bernstein Theater at The Theater Center Theater Center (210 West 50th Street).

Mr. Hillhouse's New York City credits include The Polish Play (off-Broadway); The Odyssey (off-Broadway); Tender (Thirteenth Night Theatre); As You Like It and The Recruiting Officer (New York Classical Theatre); and WTC View (59E59 Theaters). Regional credits include Amber Waves (Indiana Repertory Theatre), God of Carnage (Theatre Aspen), Be Here Now (Cincinnati Playhouse); Doubt and Other Desert Cities (Capital Repertory Theatre); A Few Good Men (Pioneer Theatre Company); Harvey (Arvada Center); In the Next Room, or the Vibrator Play (Perseverance Theatre); The 39 Steps and the world premieres of Love/Sick and Out of Sterno (Portland Stage Company); Ripcord (The Public Theatre); Pericles and Is He Dead? (Theater at Monmouth); Snow in June and A Midsummer Night's Dream (American Repertory Theater); Life is a Dream and the world premiere of Billy Hell (Creede Repertory Theatre); Around the World in 80 Days (Cape Fear Regional Theater); Much Ado About Nothing and Elizabeth Rex (Stonington Opera House); The Lion in Winter (Commonweal Theatre Company); Three Sisters (Moscow Art Theater School); and Cinzano (Edinburgh Fringe Festival). Film credits include Adam and Where God Left His Shoes. Television credits include Blacklist, FBI, Bull, Law and Order, Law and Order: SVU, and As the World Turns. Torsten received his MFA from ART/M.X.A.T. at Harvard University.

The perfect show for CSI and Law & Order fans, PERFECT CRIME tells the story of brilliant but money hungry psychiatrist and suspected cold-blooded killer Margaret Brent, her wealthy husband, deranged patient, and the handsome detective who's falling in love with her while trying to solve the crime.

The production, written by the late Warren Manzi and produced by Armand Michael Hyatt, has the distinction of being the only show (on or Off-Broadway) that has run in New York City during the 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s and now the 20s. The 'urban legend' has managed to withstand the test of time - evolving with the changing styles, technology, culture, audiences, and various crises around it.

PERFECT CRIME was written by Warren Manzi and produced by Armand Hyatt and features Catherine Russell, who has been featured by the Associated Press as "The Off-Broadway force of nature." She has performed in the show since its first performance and has never taken a sick day or a vacation day in the past 35 years! It's a feat that has landed her in the Guinness Book of World Records. Russell's incredible streak has been featured on Entertainment Tonight, The Today Show, Good Morning America and in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Daily News and numerous other media outlets including People, which dubbed her "The Cal Ripken of Broadway."

The cast of PERFECT CRIME also features David Butler, Charles Geyer, and Patrick Robustelli (a well-known Broadway restaurant owner in an on-video cameo). PERFECT CRIME was directed by Jeffrey Hyatt.

Tickets for PERFECT CRIME are available by calling the box office at (212) 921-7862 or online at www.Ticketmaster.com. Student rush tickets ($26) are also available by calling or visiting the box office.

The Theater Center is located on the corner of Broadway and 50th Street, at 210 West 50th Street.





