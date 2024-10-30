Olivia Washington & Tramell Tillman Join WINE IN THE WILDERNESS at Classic Stage Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Classic Stage Company has revealed the initial cast for Wine in the Wilderness, by Alice Childress (Trouble in Mind) and directed by Tony Award winner LaChanze (Trouble in Mind) in her New York directorial debut. The play will star Tramell Tillman (“Severance,” Shit. Meet. Fan) and Olivia Washington (“I'm A Virgo,” Slave Play). Previews will begin on March 6, 2025, with an opening night set for March 24, for a limited run through April 13, 2025 at CSC's Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

Fortune has smiled on artist Bill Jameson – his friends just introduced him to a model for the final piece of his triptych on Black womanhood. But this woman, Tomorrow Marie, is no mere muse, and she's about to give Bill much more than he bargained for. Set against the backdrop of the 1964 Harlem riot on a hot summer night, Wine in the Wilderness is a rarely-seen play from the brilliant mind of Alice Childress, whose Trouble in Mind recently took Broadway by storm. That production's star, Tony-winner LaChanze, brings her deep connection to Childress's work to her New York directing debut.

Additional casting will be announced shortly. Casting is by X Casting / Victor Vazquez, CSA.

The performance schedule for Wine in the Wilderness is as follows: Tuesdays – Saturdays at 7pm; Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. Exceptions: There will not be a matinee performance on Saturday March 8. Student matinees will be held on Thursday March 27 and Wednesday April 2 at 11am.

Audiences attending Wine in the Wilderness on Sunday March 16 at 2pm and Wednesday April 2 at 7pm will be required to wear a mask. . CSC is also offering an ASL-interpreted performance on Thursday April 3 at 7pm.

Tickets will first be available for booking starting on Tuesday November 12 to donors who generously give $1000 or more. All annual donors giving more than $500 will have access to tickets starting on Tuesday November 19. Tickets for CSC members will be available to purchase on Tuesday November 26. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on December 3. Patrons and members will receive email communication on the day tickets are available for their respective donor level.

Tickets for Wine in the Wilderness will begin at $70 during previews and start at $80 after opening. Members get discounted tickets at the rate of $50 during previews and $60 after opening, with no fees.

CSC memberships are available, starting at $50, and include guaranteed access to purchase discounted tickets to all CSC productions in the 2024-25 season, including the Rediscovery Readings and William Inge's Bus Stop, directed by Jack Cummings III in a co-production with The National Asian American Theatre Company (NAATCO) and Transport Group. More information on memberships and tickets is available at https://www.classicstage.org/members.

