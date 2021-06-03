Off-Broadway's INTAR Announces Return to Live Performances With OSO FABULOSO & THE BEAR BACKS!

INTAR announced today that the Off-Broadway theater company is back on the boards and will present the new musical, Oso Fabuloso & The Bear Backs!. Performances begin this Saturday, June 5 on an outdoor stage in front of the theater at 500 West 52nd Street (just West of 10th Avenue).

Oso Fabuloso & The Bear Backs! has book and lyrics by C. Julian Jiménez with music by P.K. Variance. Musical direction and guitar are by P.K. Variance with Robert Cowie on keyboards, Ray Rizzo on drums and Jesse Sklar on bass. Set and costume design is by Timmy Schues with sound and lighting design by Alberto Ruiz.

A Queer Latino bear named Oso Fabuloso has recently been dumped by a two-timing daddy bear. In order to overcome his depression, Oso seeks the help of his therapist Dr. Calvo who convinces him to use his gift of song to sing the blues away. Oso agrees to go on tour with his therapist/guitarist and his two best friends/backup singers, Gummy and Grizz, hoping it will cure him of his romantic woes!

The cast includes C. Julian Jiménez as Oso, Joseph Distl as Grizz, Vasilios Leon as Gummy, and P.K. Variance as the Doctor.

The performance schedule is as follows: Saturday, June 5 and Friday, June 11 at 8:30 PM and Saturdays, June 19 and 26 at 5:30 and 8:30 PM. Performances are outdoor, and seating will be assigned, limited, and socially distanced. All current CDC Covid guidelines will be strictly adhered to and enforced. Camry A'Keen will serve as Health and Safety Officer. A New York City Health and Hospitals Mobile Covid Vaccination Van will be onsite as well. For more information and to purchase tickets ($25.00) please visit www.intartheatre.org.