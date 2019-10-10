Off Broadway Alliance Presents 'Master Of The House: The Relationship Between Theatre And Production' Panel

The Off Broadway Alliance, the organization of Off Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing firms, will hold the next event in its Seminars series focused on the Off Broadway producing process on Saturday, October 26, 2019.

The seminar, titled "Master of the House: The Relationship Between Theatre and Production" will feature top theatre professionals discussing how to select the right venue for your production, and the interrelationship between theatres and the productions they house. The panelists are: Michael Coco, General Manager of Theatre Operations for The Shubert Organization, Catherine Russell, Owner and General Manager of the Theater Center, and Anthony Fancavilla, Producer and General Manager at Form Theatricals. Producer Robert Driemeyer (La Cage aux Folles, Tennessee Williams' The Two-Character Play) will moderate.

"Master of the House: The Relationship Between Theatre and Production" will be held on the 3rd floor of The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street). Check-in will begin at 10:30am for networking and complimentary coffee and bagels. The panel discussion will take place from 11am to 12:30pm with additional time allotted afterward for conversation with fellow attendees.

Admission for the seminar is $5 (to partially cover the costs of presenting the seminar), and pre-registration is a must. Attendees are encouraged to pre-submit questions for the panelists when they submit their reservations. Questions will be asked live at the seminar. Reserve now at: www.masterofthehouseseminar.eventbrite.com





