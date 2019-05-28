Nylon Fusion Theatre Company Presents New Plays Including John Patrick Shanley's THE ESTIMATE

Nylon Fusion Theatre Presents What's The Big Idea? Myth / Reality

Featuring new plays by John Patrick Shanley's "The Estimate" and Natalie Menna's "Steps."

Take a break from the humdrum with Nylon Fusion Theatre Companie's latest This Round's on Us short-play festival What's The Big Idea? Myth Reality with new plays and an open bar.

June 7th and June 8th at 7pm and 9pm -- tickets comes with OPEN BAR

At Tada Theatre - 15 West 28th Street.

Sound Andy Evan Cohen, Lights Gilbert Lucky Pearto, Stage manager Clarissa Ligon

Plays by John Patrick Shanley, Natalie Menna, James McLindon, Patrick Gabridge, Scott C. Sickles, William Triplett , Alex Moon, Matthew McLachlan, Greg Jenkins, Monica Sullivan, Bryan Hamilton.

Directed by Lori Kee, Gregg Pica, Janet Bentley, Ivette Dumeng, Crystal Edn, Ann Cooley, Vincent Marano, Elizabeth Canavan, Melissa Skirboll.

Featuring: Brandi Bravo, Ben van Berkum, David Elliott, Robb Pruit, Deb Rayne, Gregory Jones, Lizzie Kehoe and Sam Mercer, Heinley Gaspard and Taylor Graves, Steve Cordeiro and Noam Harary, Randall Rodriguez, Alex C. Ferrill and Al Foote III, Andrew MacLarty, Eric Svendsen, Skyler Gullun , Bailey Newman, Sayvone Brown, Macy Lanceta, Chris Ryan. Laurence Cantor, James Kennedy, Sawyer Spielberg and Erick Betancourt, Paulie Rojas, Ivette Dumeng.

Nylon, born of a fusion of New York and London creativity, is a theatre company committed to giving voice and perspective to established and emerging artists. We develop and produce plays that explore political, social and cultural awareness.

"Nylon Fusion Theatre Company is exactly the right kind of theatre for New York City now. It is young, multicultural, fearless. It provides an open door, inviting unrecognized talent on to the stage, providing entry, excitement, recklessness, candor and comedy, in a joyous atmosphere. There are new actors, directors, and playwrights in abundance. You will discover artists here. You will experience the rush of seeing them first. That's what New York is all about. Discovery!" - John Patrick Shanley

TICKETS ON SALE: ADVANCED $20.00 and $25.00 at Door.

Both Shows: ADVANCED $32.00 and $50.00 at door

OPEN BAR INCLUDED -- https://whatsthebigidea.brownpapertickets.com

www.nylonfusion.org





