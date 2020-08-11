Nick Gaswirth, Tim Realbuto, and Laurissa Romain Set To Star In Neil Labute's IN A DARK DARK HOUSE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Nick Gaswirth (The Great Comet; Wicked), Tim Realbuto (Yes; Assassins), and Laurissa 'Lala' Romain (South Pacific; The 8th) will star in Play Reading Fridays' production of Neil LaBute's "In A Dark Dark House" benefiting The Actors Fund. It will be directed by Alison Tanney.

Producers of Play Reading Fridays, Tanney and Realbuto, created the bi-monthly virtual reading series while NYC theatre is dark. Their past productions include "The Shape of Things" starring Realbuto and Tony Award winner Lena Hall, "The Glass Menagerie" starring Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner and Erika Henningsen, "Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead" starring Jack DiFalco and Emma Hunton, "Red Light Winter" starring Joe Carroll and Janine DiVita, and "The Understudy" starring Lesli Margherita and Andrew Kober.

"In A Dark Dark House" tells the story of two brothers, Terry (Gaswirth) and Drew (Realbuto), who attempt to overcome emotional and sexual abuse.

The drama first premiered Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in 2007 starring Frederick Weller, Ron Livingston, and Louisa Krause.

Play Reading Fridays will present the show on Friday, August 21st at 7:00pm. The reading will be followed by a Q&A with the cast, director and playwright Neil LaBute.

Please visit www.PlayReadingFridays.com for a link to where you can watch the livestream.

