New York Theatre Workshop to Present FOR THE CULTURE Series For SATURDAY CHURCH

New York Theatre Workshop revealed details for their For The Culture Series for the world premiere of the new musical Saturday Church. Previews begin August 27, 2025, at New York Theatre Workshop, with opening night set for September 15, for a limited run through October 12, 2025.

Saturday Church tells the story of Ulysses—New York City kid, devoted son and the fiercest tenor at his aunt's church. A chance encounter on the subway introduces him to the world of Saturday Church, a sanctuary for LGBTQ+ youth. Caught between two worlds, Ulysses wrestles with family and faith as he strives to find the place where he can love and be loved—in all his fabulousness. This new musical captures the joy of embodied liberation and the profound power of faith, with a score that soars from the transcendence of gospel to the exhilarating vibrations of house music and pop. Saturday Church boldly asks, “is faith only for the Holy?” and, more importantly, “are there any queens in the house?!!!!”

Directed by Tony Award nominee and NYTW Usual Suspect Whitney White (Jaja's African Hair Braiding), Saturday Church features a book and additional lyrics by Emmy Award nominee DamonCardasis (She Came to Me) & Pulitzer Prize winner and Tony Award nominee James Ijames (Fat Ham), with music and lyrics from Grammy Award nominee and pop icon Sia (“Chandelier,” This Is Acting, 1000 Forms of Fear), and additional music by Grammy Award winner Honey Dijon (Black Girl Magic).

Through their For The Culture Series (FTC), NYTW seeks to bridge the gap between the world we know and the world we are actively striving to build – where we harness the power of theatre to deepen human connections by learning and growing from the lived experiences of each other; connect through art, shared customs, traditions and heritage(s); and where we amplify artists and work by traditionally underrepresented groups or individuals, creating access to the Workshop for historically marginalized communities in order to build and sustain authentic relationships with our fellow community members and theatergoers.

For the Culture affinity events will be held on select dates and will include the following:

AfterWords: Designing the World of Saturday Church—Wednesday September 3

Following the show, join us for a conversation diving into the process of creating the ambiance, space, and designs for Saturday Church, moderated by Aaron Malkin, NYTW Associate Artistic Director, Theatre and Productions.

AfterWords: Exploring Interfaith & Identity Post-Show—Thursday September 4

Following the show, join us in celebrating the themes of faith, acceptance, and community in Saturday Churchwith a special AfterWords featuring faith leaders from a variety of religious backgrounds and those working to support queer youth and families of all identities. Whatever your own beliefs may be, gather with us in uplifting the values and points of human connection that connect us all. This event is presented in collaboration with Interfaith Center of NY, Judson Memorial Church, and PFLAG. Moderated by Imani Uzuri.

Kiki Scene Takeover Day Party—Sunday September 7, 4:30 – 6:30PM

Are there any queens in the house?! Join us for a Kiki Scene takeover on E 4th Street! Come celebrate the people, stories, and vibes of Saturday Church as we share some food, drinks, music, and photo ops with community. Get dressed up and come ready to mix & mingle after the matinee (2pm) or before the evening show (7:30pm)! Please note that this event takes place in NYTW's 3rd Floor Rehearsal Room, which is accessed by climbing three flights of stairs. Unfortunately, the building is not equipped with an elevator.

Masterclass with Damon Cardasis: From Screenwriting to Stage—Monday September 8, 5:30-7:00PM

Join creator and book writer Damon Cardasis at the Alpha Omega Dance Studio (70 E 4th St) for a 90-minute masterclass all about adapting stories. Writer and director of the original Saturday Church film, Damon will talk through his process of creating new work inspired by real life stories, and what changes go into bringing a film to the stage. From adapting his film to a staged musical, to producing documentaries as well as producing, writing and directing narrative films, Damon will discuss his experience of storytelling across multiple mediums and offer an inside look into his multi-faceted range of work. Ideal learning opportunity for writers, storytellers, and creatives of all backgrounds.

AfterWords: The Artistic Process of Saturday Church—Tuesday September 9

Stay after the show for an exciting conversation with members of the creative team and learn more about the artistic process of putting Saturday Church onstage at NYTW, moderated by Aaron Malkin, NYTW Associate Artistic Director, Theatre and Productions.

Community Song Circle Post-Show—Friday September 12

Join Imani Uzuri in the theatre for a special post-show community song circle reflecting the healing themes of Saturday Church. All voices and experiences levels welcomed.

AfterWords: Cultivating Queer Youth Communities—Wednesday September 17

Following the performance, join us for an illuminating AfterWords conversation with representatives from National Queer Theatre, Hetrick Martin Institute, The Center, Ali Forney Center, and St. Luke in the Fields. In this meaningful panel, these three organizations will highlight their work and shared mission of creating safe spaces for queer youth in New York City. This panel is presented in partnership with National Queer Theater, Hetrick Martin Institute, The Center, Ali Forney Center, and St. Luke in the Fields. Moderated by Psacoya Guinn, NYTW Director of Education and Community Engagement.

Black Theatre Night—Thursday September 18 9:00-10:30PM

Welcome to the Renaissance! It's a new revolution where love heals all! Following the performance, celebrate the brilliance of Black artistry with an unforgettable post-show gathering, featuring music, dancing, and community vibes. Bring your silver and your sequins. Come ready to reflect, connect, and move, because the night doesn't end when the curtain comes down! Presented in collaboration with ChiChi Anyanwu. Please note that this event takes place in NYTW's 3rd Floor Rehearsal Room, which is accessed by climbing three flights of stairs. Unfortunately, the building is not equipped with an elevator.

LGBTQ+ Mixer—Thursday September 25 5:30-6:45PM

Join us for a vibrant pre-show gathering at the Gray Mare (61 2nd Avenue)! Celebrate identity and community with food, drinks, and meaningful connections before attending Saturday Church together. It's a night to celebrate who you are!

ShopTalk Post-Show—Thursday September 25

Join us for an informal “book club” style discussion with fellow audience members, facilitated by an NYTW staff member.

AfterWords: Ballroom Culture as Liberation Post-Show—Wednesday October 8

Following the performance, join us for a special AfterWords featuring icon in the house and ballroom community Lee Soulja; artist, curator, public health practitioner, and leader Michael Roberson; and book writer and director of the Saturday Church film Damon Cardasis, as they discuss ballroom culture as liberation for LGBTQ+ communities.

The cast of Saturday Church will include Anania (“Gaydar”), Primo Thee Ballerino (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), “The Voice” 2025 Contender Bryson Battle, Veyonce Deleon (Being the Digital Griot), Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Dava Huesca (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango (Paradise Square), Kristolyn Lloyd (Liberation), Kareem Marsh (Goddess),Jackson Kanawha Perry (Stuntboy: In the Meantime), Caleb Quezon (Kinky Boots!) B Noel Thomas(SuperYou), Damani Van Rensalier (BOOP! The Musical) and Wade Watson (Goddess). Fernell Hogan(Kimberly Akimbo), Michael Samarie George (The Wiz) and J'Quay Gibbs (RENT) will serve as swings.

Saturday Church will feature music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Special Tony Award Recipient Jason Michael Webb (MJ The Musical) and Grammy Award winner Luke Solomon (Beyonce's Renaissance), and choreography by Obie Award winner Darrell Grand Moultrie (Fat Ham). It is conceived for the stage and based on the Spring Pictures film of the same name, written and directed by Cardasis.

Saturday Church will feature scenic design by David Zinn (Stereophonic), costume design by Qween Jean (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), lighting design by Adam Honoré (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), sound design by Gareth Owen (Hell's Kitchen), and hair & wig design by Darius Thomas (Semblance). Music direction is by Deah Love Harriott (for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf), with music production by Grammy Award winner Chris Penny (Beyonce's Renaissance). Rachel Christopher(for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf) serves as Vocal Coach, with Dave Anzuelo/Unkle Dave's Fighthouse (Merrily We Roll Along) as Fight Choreographer and Kelsey Rainwater (Jordans) as Intimacy Coordinator. Casting is by Nicholas Petrovich and Erica Hart. Jhanaë K-C Bonnick will serve as the Stage Manager. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez serves as creative consultant and producer.