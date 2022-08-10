New York Theatre Workshop Announces Full Cast & Creative Team For AMERICAN (TELE)VISIONS

New York Theatre Workshop and Theater Mitu announced the full cast and creative team for the World Premiere of american (tele)visions by NYTW Tow Playwright-in-Residence Victor I. Cazares (Pinching Pennies with Penny Marshall), directed by NYTW Usual Suspect Rubén Polendo (). american (tele)visions will begin performances Friday September 9, 2022, with an opening night set for Thursday September 29, for a limited run through Sunday October 16, 2022.

The cast of american (tele)visions will include Clew (Angels in America), Raúl Castillo ("Looking"), Ryan J. Haddad (Hi, Are You Single?), Elia Monte-Brown ("New Amsterdam") and Bianca "b" Norwood (Seven Deadly Sins).

american (tele)visions will feature scenic & costume design by Bretta Gerecke (Until the Next Breath), specialty costumes by Mondo Guerra ("Project Runway"), lighting design by Jeanette Yew (KPOP), and technology design by Justin Nestor, Alex Hawthorn and Kelly Colburn (). David Caparelliotis (Macbeth) is the casting director, J. David Brimmer (Hangmen) serves as fight director, Andy Arden-Reese (ASA Performance Lab) as intimacy director, Dawn-Elin Fraser (Slave Play) as voice & text coach and Shelley Miles (Our Brother's Son) as stage manager.

A long, long time ago-the '90s-in a Walmart far, far away, Erica, our Hero of Ages Lost, pushes her shopping cart-that most sacred ancient vessel of capitalism-through the aisles of a memory play. american (tele)visions is an explosive collision between the American Dream and the American Nightmare-the story of an undocumented Mexican family. With singular wit and pathos, NYTW Tow Playwright-in-Residence Victor I. Cazares creates an epic multiverse where time is fluid and the characters are refracted through literal televisions, imagined video games, endless Walmart aisles, and a double-wide torn in two. NYTW Usual Suspect Rubén Polendo, founding artistic director of Theater Mitu, directs the multi-media production which includes live performance, live camera feeds and pre-recorded video.

The performance schedule for american (tele)visions is as follows: Tuesday-Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 2pm. Exceptions: there will be no performances Saturday September 10 at 2pm; Wednesday September 28; and Thursday September 29. There will be an added performance Sunday September 11 at 7pm.

Single tickets for american (tele)visions start at $35 and vary by performance date and time. $25 tickets will be available for the first two CHEAPTIX performances on September 9th and 10th. Single tickets for american (tele)visions will go on sale Wednesday August 10 at 12pm ET. NYTW memberships are on sale now at NYTW.org or by calling 212-460-5475.

In order to provide access to those in their surrounding community and those with income limitations, NYTW launched CHEAPTIX, an affordable ticket program. At the first two performances of every NYTW production, tickets are sold to the general public for just $25. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, online at NYTW.org or by phone from the NYTW Box Office at 212-460-5475. Standard ticketing fees apply.

Additionally, a $25 day-of CHEAPTIX RUSH will be available for young people, seniors, artists and Lower East Side residents. Rush tickets are subject to availability and are sold cash-only, limit two per person. Proper identification is required for all rush tickets. Youth (ages 25 and under) and seniors (ages 65+) may present an ID indicating date-of-birth; Artists may present an ID and a program or union card; Lower East Side residents may present an ID that includes your address.

NYTW is actively reviewing public health guidelines and industry best-practices as they decide about mask and vaccination requirements for Fall 2022 performances. Up-to-date information about NYTW's COVID policies will continue to be published at nytw.org/covid and all audience members will be notified of any policy changes.

NYTW's 2022/23 season will continue with Merrily We Roll Along, featuring music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart; Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters, in a new adaptation by Pulitzer Prize finalist Clare Barron (Dance Nation, You Got Older), directed by Tony Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Sam Gold (Othello, Fun Home); 2019 winner of the Yale Drama Prize, How to Defend Yourself by Liliana Padilla (Born 1000 Times), co-directed by Tony Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown), Padilla and Helen Hayes Award winner Steph Paul (The Last Match); and The Half-God of Rainfall by Inua Ellams (Barber Shop Chronicles).