New York Theatre Workshop Announces Additional Details for and THE COOKING PROJECT

will stream November 16-24, 2020, and The Cooking Project will premiere on November 18, 2020 at 8pm.

New York Theatre Workshop announced today additional details for two upcoming projects from the 2020/21 Artistic Instigators. </remnant>, conceived and created by Theater Mitu & directed by Rubén Polendo, will stream November 16-24, 2020. The Cooking Project, created by members of the Dominican Artists Collective and directed by Melissa Crespo, will premiere on November 18, 2020 at 8pm. Tickets for both projects are $10 each and are available at NYTW.org.

</remnant>

Conceived and Created by Theater Mitu

Directed by Rubén Polendo

Streaming on thisiswhatoneminutefeelslike.com

Monday November 16 at 7PM ET

Thursday November 19 at 8PM ET

Sunday November 22 at 3PM ET

Tuesday November 24 at 7PM ET

"War is inevitable - but there are miracles. Every day millions of people die, yet we live as if death will never touch us." -St. Vyasa, The Mahabharata

These words sit at the heart of one of the greatest epic poems-a meditation on war, death, and loss. Its core question is of a particular resonance: what should we fight for and why?

In an attempt to understand this exact question, Theater Mitu gathered interviews with a range of communities worldwide: current and past members of military forces; citizens who have been directly affected by war; people diagnosed with terminal illness and their families; doctors, nurses, spiritual leaders, scholars, and mental health professionals. As they touch upon, come to the edge of, and often confront death, each interview becomes a portrait of what is left behind-a remnant.

In a time of seismic loss, as it becomes increasingly difficult for communities to gather en masse, Theater Mitu has reimagined the original live theatrical production of REMNANT into an online experience. Part performance, part sound art, part video installation, this work offers an intimate reflection on how loss can scar us, shape us, and at times propel us towards change.

THE COOKING PROJECT

Created by members of the Dominican Artists Collective*

Directed by Melissa Crespo

*Massiel Armengot, Sean Carvajal, Yohanna Florentino, Gineiris Garcia, Katherine George, Dilson Hernandez, Maribel Martinez, Andres Pina, Paola Alexandra Soto, Merlixse Ventura and Little Veras

Premieres Wednesday November 18, 2020 at 7PM ET

The Dominican Artists Collective welcomes you to the real Washington Heights-our beloved barrio and our home away from home, filled with delicious food and bangin' island tunes, where melodic Dominican Spanish crashes into the hustle and grind of the New York accent. From one island to another, palm trees to concrete. Come kick it with the Dominican Artists Collective as we journey through our rich, complex, untold stories and deep-rooted ancestral knowledge, all while wrestling with our American experience: how we view the world around us while contemplating how to make art during these times.

In The Cooking Project, travel with the DAC as they travel through time and space to explore their Diasporic journey-where they come from, and how they came to be.

In the Fall of 2019, a small group of Dominican artists gathered in Washington Heights to envision a world where their stories would be honored and celebrated in mainstream media. With this goal in mind, the founders of the Dominican Artists Collective (DAC) have dedicated themselves to build a home for multidisciplinary Dominican artists which include actors, directors, writers, producers, visual artists, musicians, theater and film makers. The members of the group create original work that showcases the multidimensional facets of Dominican identity and culture both here in the states and in the Dominican Republic.

DAC members include Angie Abreu, Carlos Andrickson, Massiel Armengot, Sean Carvajal, Julissa Contreras, Zahaira Curiel, Guadalís Del Carmen, Cindy De La Cruz, Daniella De Jesús, Yohanna Florentino, Xavier Galva, Gineiris Garcia, Katherine George, Kelvin Grullon, Dilson Hernandez, Glenís Hunter, Maribel Martinez, Andres Pina, Mitchie Ramirez, Saso, Paola Alexandra Soto, Ed Ventura, Merlixse Ventura and Little Veras.

ALSO AVAILABLE FOR STREAMING AT NYTW.ORG:



WHAT THE HELL IS A REPUBLIC, ANYWAY?

Created and performed by Denis O'Hare and Lisa Peterson

Episode 4-The Election encore showing: Sunday November 8, 2020 at 7PM ET

PINCHING PENNIES WITH Penny Marshall: DEATH RITUALS FOR Penny Marshall

By Victor I. Cazares

Directed by Borna Barzin

All three episodes streaming on demand through Sunday November 15, 2020

While the timeline for resuming in-person performances in New York City remains uncertain, NYTW has re-committed to its extraordinary community of artists to create and develop new work and to share that work with audiences in both existing formats and in ways yet to be imagined.

The group of Artistic Instigators includes Ayad Akhtar, Hilton Als, Clare Barron & Sam Gold, Lileana Blain-Cruz, David Cale & Dael Orlandersmith, Victor I. Cazares, Rachel Chavkin, Dominican Artists Collective, Rebecca Frecknall & Martyna Majok, Aleshea Harris, Jeremy O. Harris, Modesto Flako Jimenez, Denis O'Hare & Lisa Peterson, Liliana Padilla, Rubén Polendo & Theater Mitu, Martha Redbone & Aaron Whitby, Tina Satter, Geoff Sobelle, Celine Song, Whitney White, Kristina Wong and Doug Wright. These artists have been engaged to imagine work in our present moment that creates community within the given circumstances of social distancing, celebrates the liveness that is inherent in a theatrical experience, and examines the relationship between theatre, distance and technology.

While the Artistic Instigators are supported in their exploration of form and content, audiences will be invited to experience the evolution of the work through work-in-process sharings and behind-the-scenes conversations with artists. NYTW is asking audiences to take a leap. What it promises in return is a front-row seat to the unfolding of this experiment-and that the definition of a "front-row seat" will shift throughout the year. Some events will be exclusively virtual experiences while others may take place in person-when it is possible to do so with appropriate safety measures.

For tickets and more information about these projects and the Artistic Instigators, please visit www.nytw.org.

