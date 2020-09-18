New York Theatre Barn to Live Stream Excerpts From New Musicals A WALK ON THE MOON and WE LIVE IN CAIRO

The livestream of the New Works Series will take place on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 at 7PM EDT.

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of its New Works Series on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 at 7PM EDT, featuring excerpts from the new musicals A Walk on the Moon and We Live in Cairo. The live 45-minute presentation will also feature a conversation with the writers and creative team.

Based on the beloved film by Pamela Gray, A Walk On The Moon has music and lyrics by Paul Scott Goodman (Bright Lights, Big City, Rooms: A Rock Romance) and book and additional lyrics by Pamela Gray. A Walk on the Moon is a heart-stirring new musical that transports audiences to the summer of 1969. Man is about to take his first steps on the moon. Pearl Kantrowitz, a dutiful housewife, is spending another season with her husband and family in the Catskills just miles from Woodstock. Sensing the change in the air and longing to take a giant leap of her own, Pearl begins a love affair with a free-spirited traveling salesman. But when this whirlwind romance pulls her away from the life she's always known, Pearl must decide if she's truly ready to leave her world behind. Featuring live performances by Jackie Burns (Wicked, If/Then), and the acclaimed creative team includes Tony-nominated director Sheryl Kaller (Mothers and Sons, Next Fall), choreographer Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Shrek), and music supervisor Greg Anthony Rassen (Bandstand, An American in Paris).

Inspired by the young Egyptians who took to the streets in 2011 to overthrow President Hosni Mubarak, We Live In Cairo is a new musical with book, music and lyrics by Daniel Lazour and Patrick Lazour. We Live In Cairo follows six revolutionary students armed with laptops and cameras, guitars and spray cans as they come of age in contemporary Cairo. Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater, We Live In Cairo moves from the jubilation of Tahrir Square through the tumultuous years that followed. As escalating division and violence lead to a military crackdown, the revolutionaries of Tahrir must confront the question of how-or even whether-to keep their dreams of change alive. Featuring live performances by The Lazours.

We Live in Cairo was developed at the O'Neill National Music Theater Conference and at New York Theatre Workshop under the 2016 Richard Rodgers Award, and it premiered at The American Repertory Theatre in May 2019 directed by Taibi Magar. A Walk on the Moon had a developmental workshop presented by New York Stage and Film's Powerhouse Theater at Vassar, received its world premiere at San Francisco's American Conservatory Theatre (A.C.T.), and was scheduled to be produced at George Street Playhouse earlier this year, but has been rescheduled to next season due to the pandemic.

The 45-minute presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand, and is hosted and produced by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros. For the month of September, the company will be supporting Black Theatre United and the League of Women Voters. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.

