New Victory Announces New Victory Arts Break Online Arts Curriculum

Through an initiative called New Victory Arts Break, New Victory Theater is inspiring families to learn performing arts skills from the comfort of their own home. A free online series, each week explores a particular art form and invites kids and parents to incorporate the arts into their homeschool learning through a series of videos and instructions. Featuring demonstrations by New Victory Teaching Artists, New Victory Arts Break is also a part of the theater's effort to keep NYC artists employed.

With a season of more than a dozen shows from around the world, New Victory was one of the first cultural institutions to cancel upcoming productions as a result of COVID-19, but the theater quickly galvanized around New Victory Arts Break as a digital extension of the theater's robust arts education offerings, which include free arts curriculum online and in the venue's lobbies for every show in the season.

"Through New Victory Arts Break, we hope families connect with the performing arts and with each other, sparking their imaginations and seeing the spaces they live in differently," says Russell Granet, President & CEO of New 42, the nonprofit that operates New Victory. New Victory Arts Break launched with Percussion as the first of ten weeks, and the series' first video tutorial garnered 20,000 views and counting. Here's a look at the weeks ahead.

Week 2: Just Move! Week (launches today!) Viewers are prompted to follow along with some stretching before they dive into dance-centric activities that will make them move. You can make a dance inspired by your name and create choreography with family.

Week 3: Puppetry Week (March 30) Create your very own puppet with household items and put on a show this week! Imagine the world your show would live in - how does your character move, who else is in this world? Work together to put on a puppet show written and produced by you.

Week 4: Something Magical Week (April 6) There is a magician in all of us. Take the magician's code and start your journey into your new magic profession with everyday household items. Amaze your family! Video chat and impress your friends! When this week is done, you'll have your persona, and a few acts up your sleeve to show off.

Week 5: Juggling Week (April 13) Don't have juggling balls you say? No problem! We can teach you some basic juggling skills with things you have around your home. Get your skills down and by the end of the week you can perform as your very own juggling acts in a circus.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You