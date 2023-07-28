New Play EGG FRAME to Premiere Off-Broadway at John Cullum Theatre

Explore themes of loss, cognitive decline, and controversial societal issues in this powerful production.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo 1 Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-Broadway Photo 2 Aubrey Plaza to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-Broadway
Rachel Bloom Will Bring DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Off-Broadway This Fall Photo 3 Rachel Bloom Will Bring DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Off-Broadway This Fall
DEATH DROP, Hit Drag Comedy, Postponed Off-Broadway at New World Stages Photo 4 DEATH DROP, Hit Drag Comedy, Postponed Off-Broadway at New World Stages

New Play EGG FRAME to Premiere Off-Broadway at John Cullum Theatre

Opening this September at the John Cullum Theatre is a new play about a locksmith losing his wife to early on set dementia. Egg Frame was written by eccentric playwright Nicholas Kennedy and long time Stag and Lion Theatre Company member Jim Grant. Recently the production began rehearsing the newly devised memory play about cognitive decline in the heart of midtown nearby the American Theatre of Actors where it will be performed. The play touches several controversial topics such as police brutality, the U.S military complex and the improper care of people suffering from terminal illnesses.

The plays direction comes from an emerging female theatre artist, Lauren McAuliffe who is making her Directorial Debut in a Off-Broadway Theatre. Co-Directing the show with her is playwright and longtime visionary partner Nicholas Kennedy. The two previously directed Jean Jackets and Red Pandas which performed at The New York Theatre Festival and Trinity Theatre last summer.

Egg Frame stars Joshua Koehn, Brian Mendoza and Dayna Michelle Kurtz. Also performing in their Off-Broadway debut is Sara McAuliffe, Jim Grant and Gillian Britt.

You can get tickets for Egg Frame by going to the Click Here website.

 




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
FRIGID New York to Present Chris Thompsons TWO FORESKINS WALK INTO A BAR at The Kraine The Photo
FRIGID New York to Present Chris Thompson's TWO FORESKINS WALK INTO A BAR at The Kraine Theater

Don't miss out on Chris Thompson's uproarious comedy 'Two Foreskins Walk Into a Bar' at The Kraine Theater. Running from 8/10-12/14, this show promises non-stop laughter. Get ready for an unforgettable night of entertainment!

2
Interview: Jack Bartholet Talks Fire Island Debut of BUYER AND CELLAR Photo
Interview: Jack Bartholet Talks Fire Island Debut of BUYER AND CELLAR

Get all the details on the Fire Island debut of Jonathan Tolins' Buyer and Cellar, presented by The Arts Project of Cherry Grove. Don't miss this limited run of the acclaimed production, starring Jack Bartholet and directed by Travis Greisler.

3
Dena Igustis FIRST SIGHT: A QUEER INDONESIAN LOVE STORY Opens at SheNYC Festival Photo
Dena Igusti's FIRST SIGHT: A QUEER INDONESIAN LOVE STORY Opens at SheNYC Festival

A multigenerational and multinational tale of love and loss, First Sight: A Queer Indonesian Love Story, written by Dena Igusti and directed by Sara Rahman, will take stage July 30th and 31st at The Connelly Theater as part of 2023's SheNYC Festival.

4
Caitlin Cooks THE WRITING ON THE STALL to Debut Off-Broadway at Soho Playhouse Photo
Caitlin Cook's THE WRITING ON THE STALL to Debut Off-Broadway at Soho Playhouse

Get ready for a unique and hilarious experience with Caitlin Cook's 'The Writing On The Stall' at Soho Playhouse. This one-woman bathroom graffiti musical will have you laughing out loud.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater Video Video: First Look at FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening Video
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening
Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Video
Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall Video
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ice Factory Festival
New Ohio Theatre (6/28-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You