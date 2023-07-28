New Play EGG FRAME to Premiere Off-Broadway at John Cullum Theatre

Opening this September at the John Cullum Theatre is a new play about a locksmith losing his wife to early on set dementia. Egg Frame was written by eccentric playwright Nicholas Kennedy and long time Stag and Lion Theatre Company member Jim Grant. Recently the production began rehearsing the newly devised memory play about cognitive decline in the heart of midtown nearby the American Theatre of Actors where it will be performed. The play touches several controversial topics such as police brutality, the U.S military complex and the improper care of people suffering from terminal illnesses.

The plays direction comes from an emerging female theatre artist, Lauren McAuliffe who is making her Directorial Debut in a Off-Broadway Theatre. Co-Directing the show with her is playwright and longtime visionary partner Nicholas Kennedy. The two previously directed Jean Jackets and Red Pandas which performed at The New York Theatre Festival and Trinity Theatre last summer.

Egg Frame stars Joshua Koehn, Brian Mendoza and Dayna Michelle Kurtz. Also performing in their Off-Broadway debut is Sara McAuliffe, Jim Grant and Gillian Britt.

You can get tickets for Egg Frame by going to the Click Here website.