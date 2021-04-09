New Musicals From Jeff Talbott, Will Van Dyke & More Featured in New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of its award-winning New Works Series on Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 at 7PM EST, featuring excerpts from the new musicals Ten Brave Seconds and Mimosa. The live 1-hour presentation will also feature a conversation with the writers and creative team.

Ten Brave Seconds, with music and lyrics by Will Van Dyke and book and lyrics by Jeff Talbott, tells the story of the day that 16-year-old Mike comes out of the closet and the cosmic change that affects his community. Mike is about to find out that it's on the other side of the telling that all the good stuff sits waiting. This original story is about those tiny brave seconds that make up the gargantuan moments that tell you (and the world) who you are. Featuring performances by Makai Hernandez, Troy Iwata (Netflix's Dash & Lily, Be More Chill) and Angela Travino (South Pacific).

Mimosa is the new musical from Lauren Taslitz (book and lyrics) and Danny Ursetti (music). Mimosa is a plant with a special gift: she can dance. Mom begs her to stop, concerned that she could be noticed by a human. Then along comes lonely, teenage human Molly, who catches sight of Mimosa dancing and is so delighted by her, she digs Mimosa up and takes her home. Together they learn to communicate in order to unite and heal their imperiled communities. Mimosa is a cautionary tale that asks us to see ourselves as natural parts of the natural world in order to preserve and save our environment. Featuring performances by Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Christine Toy Johnson (Come From Away), Tuan Malinowski and BB Stone.

This is the first time that material from Ten Brave Seconds will be presented publicly. Mimosa has been developed with Michigan State University and is a recipient of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's (NAMT) 2020 inaugural 15-minute musical competition.

The 1-hour presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand, and is hosted and produced by Associate Artistic Director Jen Sandler and Artistic Director Joe Barros. Now in its 14th season, the New Works Series has received support in part by the Innovation & Exploration Fund, a program of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.