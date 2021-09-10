New Musical, RATHSKELLER Premieres at New Ohio Theatre

Dame Productions and Julian R. Decker invite you to the world premiere of The New Musical Rathskeller: A Musical Elixir this September 24th, 25th & 26th at the New Ohio Theater on Christopher Street in New York City.

Rathskeller: A Musical Elixir will debut at New Ohio Theatre this September.

This exciting new musical, directed by Rachel Rudd, takes the audience on an interactive journey of one man as he reckons with his past, his alcoholism, and ultimately his fate. Set in a dive bar, the show looks to connect to humanity in a way that all people can relate to no matter race, creed, or color. With an original book by Collin Kessler, and an original rock score by composer/lyricist Brianna Barnes, this fully staged workshop, a project 15 years in the making, is a labor of love and is excited to call the New Ohio home.

In addition to Barnes, Kessler and Rudd, the diverse creative team includes Cameron Anika Hill (Casting), James Rushin (Arranger & Orchestrator), Drew Nichols (Music Director) Grace Rudd (Choreographer), Ryan Howell (Set Design), Rachael Blackwell (Lighting Design), Nathanael Brown (Sound Design), Fran Acuna-Almiron (Stage Manager), Xan Herring (Assistant Stage Manager), Noah Kirby (Assistant Director), and rounding out the team is Julian Decker (Creative Producer).