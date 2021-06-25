New Musical A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET by Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser to Premiere Off-Broadway

The first new musical to premiere off-Broadway since the pandemic shutdown has been announced: A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet. Featuring book, music, and lyrics by Alex Wyse ("Indoor Boys", Spring Awakening) and Ben Fankhauser (Newsies, Beautiful), with direction by Marshall Pailet (Baghdaddy, Triassic Parq), this world premiere musical begins previews on Friday, September 17th, at the DR2 Theatre (103 E. 15th Street), with an opening night set for Monday, September 27th. The strictly limited engagement is set to run through Sunday, November 14th, 2021.

Two nobodies dream of writing one hit song for everybody, but their day job composing jingles for commercials isn't the big break they hoped. That is, until they're plucked from obscurity by a world-famous pop star named Regina Comet (if destiny had a child, it would be her) and she wants them to create an anthem for her supernova pipes... and her new perfume. They're so close to the big-time they can smell it, but following your passion doesn't always lead where you expect. Making a hit song can be a shit-show.

"...Regina Comet is everything you want the first new musical premiering in NYC to be: whip-smart and stupid funny, packed with songs as catchy as a jingle, and only 80 minutes. You won't want to miss this show that's for anyone who has a dream and isn't ashamed it's unrealistic," said producer Cody Lassen.

The creative team for A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet also includes Lucille Lortel Award nominee Wilson Chin (Scenic Design), Antonyo Award winner Sarita Fellows (Costume Design), Aja M. Jackson (Lighting Design), Twi McCallum (Sound Design), Emily Marshall (Music Director), and Katie Kennedy (Production Stage Manager).

A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet will play the following schedule: Tuesdays at 7pm, Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays at 8pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm and 7pm.

A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet is produced by Cody Lassen, joined by Kate Cannova, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Chaz Naor, Brad Blume, Jo-Ann Dean, Jamie deRoy/Luigi Caiola, Wayne Holland Hampton, III, Jamie Joeyen-Waldorf, Robert Laurita, Benny Lumpkins Jr., Raindrop Valley, and Samantha Squeri.

Tickets, starting at $55, are now available and can be purchased by visiting www.Telecharge.com or by calling 800-447-7400.

Additional information, including casting, will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit www.ReginaComet.com.