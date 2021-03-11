New Light Theater Project Presents THE JACKSON C. FRANK LISTENING PARTY

New Light Theater Project will present The Jackson C. Frank Listening Party w/ Special Guests, written by Michael Aguirre and directed by Sarah Norris. The Jackson C. Frank Listening Party w/ Special Guests begins streaming on Monday, March 29 for a limited engagement through Sunday, April 11. Presented as part of 59E59 Theaters Plays In Place program, tickets are free with a suggested donation of $15. Tickets can be purchased via www.59e59.org. For more information, visit www.newlighttheaterproject.com. The running time is 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Unfortunately, our host Allen could not make it that night. However, he plans to Kanye West the s#$t out of his own listening party/theatrical event in the form of a virtual production where:

- The audience will listen to the self-titled album, Jackson C. Frank, in its entirety; and

- Hear a deeply intimate and personal story about Allen and his older brother, who disappeared for an entire year.

Taking the novel form of a listening party, the production draws parallels between an obscure and tragic folk musician of the 60s to our isolation in the pandemic while also sharing a darkly funny story about ways we hold onto the people we love.

The Jackson C. Frank Listening Party w/ Special Guests is structured as a "listening party," where like-minded people gather to listen to a new or classic album in its entirety and discuss the music. During the pandemic, listening parties went online, with music fans convening via social media apps to listen to the music at the same time and discuss the tracks in real-time.

Audiences will need to access Jackson C. Frank's self-titled album for the duration of the performance, which is available to stream via Spotify and YouTube , or for digital purchase from Amazon Music

The cast features Michael Aguirre (The Great Novel with NLTP; SIDD); Bethany Geraghty (Meaningful Conversation with NLTP); Dana Martin (Still Dance the Stars with NLTP); and Sean Phillips (Mother Courage with Meryl Streep ). The film and sound editing is by Hallie Griffin.