New Georges Announces the Premiere LEAP AND THE NET WILL APPEAR

New Georges presents the co-world premiere of Leap and the Net Will Appear, by Chana Porter, and directed byTara Ahmadinejad. Leap and the Net Will Appear will play June 16-30, 2019 in The Sam at The Flea Theater (20 Thomas Street New York, NY 10007), with opening night set for June 18, 2019. New Georges is an Anchor Partner at The Flea.

The cast of Leap and the Net Will Appear includes Moe Angelos, Eliza Bent, Toni Ann DeNoble, Ron Domingo, Brian Demar Jones, Polly Lee, and Andrew Lynch.

Leap and the Net Will Appear will feature music by Andrew Lynch, set design by Brittany Vasta, costume design by E.L. Hohn, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and sound design by Michael Costagliola. Paige Carter will serve as Production Stage Manager.

What happens when Margie (raised to be a good girl; wants to be a lion) leaves home: twenty years whiz by like a moving train, logic and time escape their usual confines, steaks are eaten, tuxes are worn, the world expands, people transform, there is a rule that is breaking. In a world that is close to ours but is not ours, lions run with limitless grace, we all eat cake, have some champagne.

Susan Bernfield, New Georges Artistic Director/Producer says of the play: "Chana Porter imbues a surreal theatrical landscape with seemingly limitless compassion - a surefire recipe for a New Georges play! Tara Ahmadinejad shares Chana's indomitable vision, and we're thrilled to support their collaboration. They ask us to suspend the world we know to engage in a feat of expansion, envisioning a world that might be. We can't wait to bring you along for the ride."

Leap and the Net Will Appear will play the following performances: Sunday, June 16 at 7pm; Monday, June 17 at 7pm; Tuesday, June 18 at 7pm; Thursday, June 20 at 7pm; Friday, June 21 at 9pm; Saturday, June 22 at 7pm; Sunday, June 23 at 3pm & 7pm; Wednesday, June 26 at 7pm; Thursday, June 27 at 7pm; Friday, June 28 at 3pm & 7pm; Saturday, June 29 at 3pm & 7pm; Sunday, June 30 at 3pm.

Tickets for Leap and the Net Will Appear range from $25 to $55 and go on sale May 8. Tickets will be available via www.theflea.org.

Leap and the Net Will Appear is a co-world premiere with The Catastrophic Theatre, Houston.

At New Georges, founded in 1992, we launch and sustain artists (who are women) of assertive imagination -- individually, as collaborators, and as a community --and advance their exuberantly theatrical new plays. We serve the largest ongoing working community of women and gender-nonconforming theater artists in New York City with career-transforming productions; a diverse slate of development programs; and The Room, our indispensable workspace for women theater artists, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. New Georges has established a boundary-pushing, influential aesthetic through 47 world or New York premieres of new American plays and countless works in development. We were the site of first or early New York productions for playwrights and directors who now claim visibility in every precinct of the American theater and every corner of our culture. They include Heidi Schreck, Marielle Heller, Anne Kauffman, Lisa D'Amour, Diana Son, Tracey Scott Wilson, Jenny Schwartz, Lee Sunday Evans, Sheila Callaghan, Kate Benson, Hilary Bettis, Daniella Topol, Carson Kreitzer, Tamilla Woodard, Rachel Dickstein, Eisa Davis, Cusi Cram, Neena Beber, Kara Lee Corthron and Maria Mileaf; for Rachel Chavkin, Lucy Alibar, Jen Silverman, Rachel Bonds, Charise Castro Smith, Adrienne Campbell-Holt, Boo Killebrew, Laura Eason, Anna Ziegler and countless more we've been an early artistic home. Honors for New Georges, its plays and its people include 3 Obie Awards, The Lilly Award, the Susan Smith Blackburn and Kesselring prizes.

Formed in 2007 by Jason Nodler, Tamarie Cooper, The Catastrophic Theatre is Houston's premier creator and producer of new work for the theatre. The nationally acclaimed organization is dedicated to developing productions that foster a meaningful exchange between artists and audiences. A recipient of two prestigious MAP Fund commissioning grants, the theatre has gained an international reputation for its original pieces, which have attracted audiences from across the United States, Europe, and Australia. Artistic director Jason Nodler is the recipient of a NEA/MacDowell Colony fellowship, a Houston Press Mastermind award, and an unsolicited and unrestricted creative grant from Creative Capital. Named Houston's Best Theatre Company by the Houston Press in 2009, The Catastrophic Theatre offers Houston audiences a repertoire of challenging, innovative work that can't be seen anywhere else in the country.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.newgeorges.org





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You