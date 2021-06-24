Neighborhood Playhouse to Host Virtual Open House in July

New York's famed Neighborhood Playhouse will host a virtual Open House on Thursday, July 8 at 5:30 p.m. EST for interested applicants. Attendees can join Playhouse faculty and alumni for an evening of informational, hands-on activities where they'll discuss their two year Certificate Acting Program as well as their six week Summer Acting Intensive. "Orange is the New Black" recent alumna Christina Toth will share her experiences from her time at The Playhouse. The internationally renowned acting school will open its doors again on September 13 to students for in-person classes.

"We're so excited to offer this intimate, behind-the-scenes glimpse into all The Neighborhood Playhouse has to offer students and since it is a virtual Open House, we welcome interested applicants from around the world to tune in," said Pamela Moller Kareman, Executive Director. "We have been training some of the best award-winning actors for decades, and we are eager to meet the next class of brilliant artists."

The Neighborhood Playhouse's acclaimed alumni include Allison Janey, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Dylan McDermott, Joanne Woodward, Griffin Dunne, Mackenzie Davis, Robert Duvall, Ian Duff, Connie Britton, Carol Channing, Tony Randall, Martin Henderson, Sherie Rene Scott, Mary Steenburgen, David Mamet, Steve McQueen, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Geraghty, Steven Rogers, Aria Shahghasemi, Christina Toth, Christopher Meloni, Chris Noth, Christopher Lloyd, Sydney Pollack, Jennifer Grey and Gregory Peck, and many more.

The 90-minute virtual Open House will feature an introduction to The Playhouse by the Executive Director and members of The Playhouse faculty who will also give a brief overview of the school. Members of the faculty will teach sample classes and guests will get to participate in a unique series of free, hands-on sessions, including Meisner Technique Acting and Acting on Camera. The evening will conclude with staff, faculty, and working alumni speaking about their experience and why they chose to study at The Neighborhood Playhouse.

"For many many years, The Neighborhood Playouse has proved to be a very fine training ground for actors. I am so glad that I was able to benefit from what The Playhouse has to offer. It proved to be a springboard into the reality of what was to come and the real world," said Academy Award Winner Robert Duvall.

Reservations are required and space is limited for the virtual Open House at The Neighborhood Playhouse on Thursday, July 8 at 5:30 p.m. EST. For more information and to reserve a spot, please go www.neighborhoodplayhouse.org.