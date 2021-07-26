Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NEAL BRENNAN: UNACCEPTABLE Limited Engagement Begins August 25 At The Cherry Lane Theatre 

pixeltracker

What do you do with the pieces of yourself people don't like?

Jul. 26, 2021  

NEAL BRENNAN: UNACCEPTABLE Limited Engagement Begins August 25 At The Cherry Lane Theatre 

What do you do with the pieces of yourself people don't like?

In this new theatrical stand-up show, Neal Brennan: Unacceptable, the comedian meticulously examines his own defects, attempting to understand his baffling inability to fit into a group and the alienation that comes along with it. Derek DelGaudio directs this follow up to Brennan's acclaimed 2016 show, 3 Mics.

The show, produced by Vanessa Lauren and Jake Friedman, with scenic design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Adam Blumenthal, and sound design by Kevin Heard, premieres at the Cherry Lane Theatre on Wednesday, August 25th with the six-week run officially opening Thursday, September 9th.

Tickets for Neal Brennan: Unacceptable go on sale Tuesday, July 27th at 10:00 AM EST ($40-$95). For tickets go to www.UnacceptableShow.com.


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Mariah Rose Faith Photo
Mariah Rose Faith
Krystina Alabado Photo
Krystina Alabado

More Hot Stories For You

  • Tickets On Sale Now for ADAM PASCAL...SO FAR
  • MERRY WIVES Shakespeare in the Park Performance Canceled Tonight Due to Ongoing Covid-19 Response
  • FALLING IN LOVE WITH MR. DELLAMORT Original Cast Recording Released Today
  • The Broadway Brunchtime Series Returns Next Week