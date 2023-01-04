Mia Barron, Camila Canó-Flaviá & More to Star in Keith Bunin's THE COAST STARLIGHT at Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater will present THE COAST STARLIGHT, a new play by Keith Bunin, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, beginning previews Thursday, February 16 and opening on Monday, March 13 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65 Street).

THE COAST STARLIGHT will feature Mia Barron, Camila Canó-Flaviá, Rhys Coiro, Will Harrison, Jon Norman Schneider, and Michelle Wilson.

In Keith Bunin's new play, a young man armed with a secret that can land him in terrible trouble boards the Coast Starlight, the long-distance train that runs from Los Angeles to Seattle. With the help of his fellow travelers, all of whom are reckoning with their own choices, he has roughly one thousand miles to figure out a way forward. THE COAST STARLIGHT is a smart, funny, and compassionate story about our capacity for invention and re-invention when life goes off the rails.

THE COAST STARLIGHT will have sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting by Lap Chi Chu, original music and sound by Daniel Kluger, and projections by 59 Productions. Melissa Chácon is the Stage Manager.

(Playwright) is the author of the plays The Busy World is Hushed, The Credeaux Canvas, and The World Over, all of which premiered at Playwrights Horizons. He makes his Lincoln Center Theater debut with The Coast Starlight, first produced by La Jolla Playhouse, and developed at New York Stage and Film and Ojai Playwrights Conference. His other plays include Sam Bendrix at the Bon Soir (La Jolla Playhouse/City Theatre Pittsburgh), The Unbuilt City (New York Stage and Film), 10 Million Miles (Atlantic Theater Company), and The Principality of Sorrows (Pure Orange Productions). His screenwriting credits include Disney/Pixar's Onward, Horns and the upcoming Which Brings Me to You. He was also a writer for the HBO series "In Treatment."

(Director) returns to Lincoln Center Theater after directing Brian Watkins' Epiphany at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater this past summer and Power Strip at the Claire Tow during LCT3's 2019-2020 season. Additional LCT: Associate Director for The King and I, Golden Boy, Nikolai and the Others. Recent productions include Sylvia Khoury's Selling Kabul (Playwrights Horizons, NY Times Critics' Pick); Ming Peiffer's Usual Girls (Roundabout, NY Times Critics' Pick & Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Director of a Play), Craig Lucas' I Was Most Alive With You (Playwrights Horizons, NY Times Critics' Pick) and Lauren Yee's In a Word (Cherry Lane, NY Times Critics' Pick); also Keith Bunin's The Coast Starlight (La Jolla); Michael Yates Crowley's The Rape of The Sabine Women (Playwrights Realm); Martyna Majok's Ironbound and the world premiere of Anna Ziegler's Actually (Geffen Playhouse, Ovation Award). Her work has also been seen at The Public, MTC, Atlantic Theater Company, Classic Stage Company, MCC, Cal Shakes, The McCarter, The Old Globe, amongst others. TV: "The Good Fight" "Single Drunk Female". Tyne has directed various original audio series for Audible and is currently co-producing and directing a new scripted series for the platform.

This season, in addition to THE COAST STARLIGHT, Lincoln Center Theater is also producing Lerner & Loewe's Camelot, featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award-winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Bartlett Sher, which will begin performances on Thursday, March 9 and open on Thursday, April 13 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater; as well as additional productions, to be announced, at both the Mitzi E. Newhouse and Claire Tow theaters. LCT is also co-producing the Broadway debut of celebrated playwright Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders, directed by Kenny Leon, currently playing at the newly inaugurated James Earl Jones Theatre.

LCT: The Wolves, The Coast of Utopia, Domesticated, "QED," What Once We Felt (LCT3). Off-Broadway: The Wolves (The Playwrights Realm, Drama Desk OBIE awards for Outstanding Ensemble); Hurricane Diane (NYTW, OBIE Award); The Pain and the Itch, She Stoops to Comedy, The World Over (Playwrights Horizons); Spirit Control (MTC); Knickerbocker (The Public); Dying for It (Atlantic); Big Times (WET, dir. Leigh Silverman). Regional includes The Geffen, Mark Taper Forum, Long Wharf, Two River, Westport Playhouse, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Huntington, Guthrie, Old Globe and La Jolla. Film: I Smile Back, Half Empty/Half Full, First Love, The F Word, Amnesiac, 411, Righteous Kill. TV: "Shameless," "Get Shorty," "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders," "NCIS," "Review" (Comedy Central), "The Devil You Know" (HBO), "Newsroom," "Elementary," "Glee," "Blue Bloods," "Grey's Anatomy," "Medium," "Numb3rs," "Bones," "Modern Family," "Children's Hospital," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Newsreaders," "Venture Brothers" (Voice of Molotov; Cartoon Network). Education: MFA, NYU.

CAMILA CANÓ-FLAVIÁ

LCT debut. Broadway: Network. Additional theater includes The Coast Starlight (La Jolla), Mac Beth (Hunter Theater Project) and Dance Nation (Drama Desk Award for Best Ensemble, Playwrights Horizons). Film: Baby Ruby. TV: "Three Women" (Upcoming), "The Blacklist," "Law & Order: SVU," "For Life," "Lovecraft Country," "Orange is the New Black," "Madam Secretary." Education: BFA in Acting, Rutgers University's Mason Gross School of the Arts.

LCT: Dinner at Eight (dir. Gerald Gutierrez). World premiere: The Coast Starlight (La Jolla, dir. Tyne Rafaeli). Off-Broadway: Boy's Life (Second Stage, dir. Michael Greif). Recent film includes One Way, Finding Steve McQueen and Hustlers. TV includes Marvel's "SheHulk," "Entourage," "Ray Donovan," "Dexter" and "Law & Order SVU."

LCT and New York theater debut. Theater includes One Arm, Noises Off, Romeo and Juliet (Chautauqua Theater Co); and It's In the Bag, The Matchmaker, and Stumpy Legs Too Short (CMU). Upcoming TV includes "Daisy Jones and the Six" (Prime Video) and "Manhunt" (Apple TV+). Education: MFA in Acting, Carnegie Mellon University.

LCT: The Oldest Boy. Recent theater includes Catch as Catch Can (Playwrights Horizons), Once Upon A (Korean) Time (Ma-Yi), Tiger Style! (South Coast Rep), The Chinese Lady (The Public), Every Brilliant Thing (Actors Theatre of Louisville), King Lear (Northern Stage), Vietgone (The Alley), Lunch Bunch (Clubbed Thumb) and Henry VI Parts 1-3 (NAATCO) among others. Additional regional includes Alliance, Barrington Stage Company, Dorset Theatre Festival, The Goodman, Huntington, Kennedy Center, Long Wharf, Magic, McCarter, Milwaukee Rep, Mosaic and The Old Globe. Film and TV credits include Bitter Melon, Manila Is Full of Men Named Boy, The Normals, HBO's Angel Rodriguez, "The Endgame," "Jessica Jones," "Veep," "30 Rock" and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent."

LCT debut. Broadway: original Cynthia in Sweat (Tony nomination, also The Public), A Raisin in the Sun. Additional theater includes Dominique Morisseau's Confederates (Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for Outstanding Actress; world premiere, Signature;), The House That Will Not Stand, Detroit '67, Follow Me to Nellie's, Fahrenheit 451, Two Trains Running and The People Before the Park. TV: Sara Jordan in Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories "Signs of Life" episode (Apple TV); "Evil;" "Bull;" "The Good Fight;" "Blue Bloods;" "Madame Secretary;" and "Apollo Theater" (documentary), Ta-Nehisi Coates' "Between the World and Me" (HBO). Film credits: Sarita in Premature, Pollok in The True Adventures of Wolfboy, Clean, A Love Song (2022 Sundance Film Festival) and A Shot Thru the Wall (written and directed by Aimee Long).