Mccarter Kicks Off 2022-2023 Season With THE WOLVES

McCarter will welcome back audiences and has announced its first production of the 2022-23 season, The Wolves, a fierce and funny play by Sarah DeLappe about a young women's competitive high school soccer team. Featuring an all-female cast and creative team, the production is directed by Sarah Rasmussen, Artistic Director. Performances begin September 17th through October 16th.



Meet nine young women from a competitive high school soccer team. It's just a few weeks until nationals and the pressure is on. Relatable and resilient, this pack of adolescent warriors will push and train for their games, while also navigating their complicated world. The Wolves is about life, love, and resilience on and off the Astroturf.



"I'm so thrilled to bring Sarah DeLappe's dynamic, witty and powerful play to McCarter this season, said Director Sarah Rasmussen. "A Pulitzer Prize nominee, The Wolves illuminates so many human stories that will resonate with audiences of all ages. It's an incredible drama, but also has a ton of humor. It's a fast-moving, electrifying ride that sweeps you up the moment practice begins."

Interview with Sarah Rasmussen here:Show Teaser video here.

The Wolves A play by Sarah DeLappeDirected by Sarah Rasmussen September 17 - October 16thTickets for The Wolves are on sale now at the Box Office-visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195767®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mccarter.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1Or call the Box Office 609-258-2787 Tues-Sat 12-6pm. Note: Strong Language and themes.