Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mccarter Kicks Off 2022-2023 Season With THE WOLVES

Performances begin September 17th through October 16th.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 09, 2022  
Mccarter Kicks Off 2022-2023 Season With THE WOLVES

McCarter will welcome back audiences and has announced its first production of the 2022-23 season, The Wolves, a fierce and funny play by Sarah DeLappe about a young women's competitive high school soccer team. Featuring an all-female cast and creative team, the production is directed by Sarah Rasmussen, Artistic Director. Performances begin September 17th through October 16th.

Meet nine young women from a competitive high school soccer team. It's just a few weeks until nationals and the pressure is on. Relatable and resilient, this pack of adolescent warriors will push and train for their games, while also navigating their complicated world. The Wolves is about life, love, and resilience on and off the Astroturf.

"I'm so thrilled to bring Sarah DeLappe's dynamic, witty and powerful play to McCarter this season, said Director Sarah Rasmussen. "A Pulitzer Prize nominee, The Wolves illuminates so many human stories that will resonate with audiences of all ages. It's an incredible drama, but also has a ton of humor. It's a fast-moving, electrifying ride that sweeps you up the moment practice begins."
Interview with Sarah Rasmussen here:Show Teaser video here.

The Wolves A play by Sarah DeLappeDirected by Sarah Rasmussen September 17 - October 16thTickets for The Wolves are on sale now at the Box Office-visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195767®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mccarter.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1Or call the Box Office 609-258-2787 Tues-Sat 12-6pm. Note: Strong Language and themes.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


World Premiere of JASPER Starring Dominic Fumusa, Abigail Hawk & Jessica Pimentel Begins Performances TonightWorld Premiere of JASPER Starring Dominic Fumusa, Abigail Hawk & Jessica Pimentel Begins Performances Tonight
September 8, 2022

Yonder Window Theatre Company and  Executive Producer Lisa Dozier are presenting the World premiere of Grant MacDermott’s play JASPER off-Broadway, directed by Katie McHugh. Performances will begin on September 8.
Laura Shoop & More to Star in POWERHOUSE World Premiere at Manhattan Repertory TheatreLaura Shoop & More to Star in POWERHOUSE World Premiere at Manhattan Repertory Theatre
September 8, 2022

Manhattan Repertory Theatre has announced the cast for the world premiere production of David Harms’ POWERHOUSE, directed by Artistic Director, Ken Wolf. Performances begin Opening Night Saturday, October 8 (7 p.m.) and continue through Sunday, October 30. 
Ars Nova and PlayCo Present World Premiere of Melis Aker's HOUND DOG in OctoberArs Nova and PlayCo Present World Premiere of Melis Aker's HOUND DOG in October
September 8, 2022

Ars Nova and PlayCo will present the world premiere of HOUND DOG by 2019 Ars Nova resident artist Melis Aker. Directed by Machel Ross with music by Aker and the Lazours, this cross-cultural jam-session-meets-play explores the winding path towards forgiveness and belonging.
SOMETHING IN THE GAME: AN ALL-AMERICAN MUSICAL & INTO BATTLE to Stream on Broadway On DemandSOMETHING IN THE GAME: AN ALL-AMERICAN MUSICAL & INTO BATTLE to Stream on Broadway On Demand
September 8, 2022

Broadway On Demand will present the exclusive premieres of two grand-scale productions. The premieres include Something in the Game: An All-American Musical, a tribute to the late legendary Notre Dame coach Knute Rockne, and the Off West-End hit Into Battle, the true story of a 1910 feud at England’s Oxford University.
Photos: First Look at Julia Jarcho, Kedian Keohan & Jennifer Seastone in MARIE IT'S TIME at HEREPhotos: First Look at Julia Jarcho, Kedian Keohan & Jennifer Seastone in MARIE IT'S TIME at HERE
September 8, 2022

Marie It’s Time will begin performances at HERE’s Mainstage Theatre on September 7, 2022, and open September 9 for a limited run through September 24, 2022. Get a first look at photos here!