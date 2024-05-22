Photos: Patti Lupone, Justin Peck and More Turn Out for Atlantic Theater Company's 2024 Gala

Proceeds from the Gala will support Atlantic’s productions, new play and musical development, and arts education initiatives.

By: May. 22, 2024
Atlantic Theater Company presented their 2024 Gala on Monday, April 29, 2024 at The Plaza (768 Fifth Avenue). See photos from the event. 

This year, Atlantic is celebrated with a fabulous lineup including Patti LuPone, Natalie Venetia Belcon & the band of Buena Vista Social Club™ the Musical featuring Renesito Avich, David Oquendo, Sebastian Guerrero, Román Díaz, Guido Gonzalez, Mauricio Herrera, Hery Paz, Gustavo Schartz, and Eddie Venegas, Jamestown Revival, and Daisy the Great, with special guests Saheem Ali, Patricia Delgado, Justin Levine, Justin Peck, Marco Ramirez, and Adam Rapp.

Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster/Jay Brady

BD Wong

Rosalind Chao

Zach Chance and Jonathan Clay

The company of Buena Vista Social Club performs at the Atlantic gala.

Renesito Avich, David Oquendo

Jennifer Prescott, Brian d'Arcy James, Neil Pepe, Jeffory Lawson and guests

Adam Rapp, Zach Chance, Justin Levine, and Jonathan Clay

Mary McCann

Mary McCann and Jeffory Lawson

BD Wong

BD Wong and Robert Schnorr

Byron Jennings, Carolyn McCormick

Brian d'Arcy James

Brian d'Arcy James and Jennifer Prescott

Neil Pepe, Mary McCann, Lena Pepe, and Juliette Pepe

Phyllis Kao and guest

Renesito Avich

Bernardo Ochoa, Matti Dunietz, Kelley Nicole Dugan, Mina Walke

Matti Dunietz, Mina Walker, Kelley Nicole Dugan, Bernardo Ochoa

Natalie Venetia Belcon and Julio Monge

Mary McCann and Jeffory Lawson

Patti LuPone

Patti LuPone

Brian d'Arcy James

David Oquendo, Patricia Delgado, Justin Peck, and Julio Monge

Company and band members from Buena Vista Social Club

BD Wong, Shayan Lotfi, Jennifer Chang, and Rosalind Chao

Saheem Ali

Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado

Mary Beth Peil, Lena Pepe

Shayan Lotfi, BD Wong, Rosalind Chao, and Jennifer Chang

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck

Orin Wolf, Saheem Ali, Patricia Delgado, Justin Peck and guest

Patti LuPone

Richert Schnorr and BD Wong

Buena Vista Social Club performance

Julio Monge, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Phyllis Kao, Saheem Ali, Karen Francis, and guest

Atlantic gala guests enjoying each other's company

Patti LuPone

Neil Pepe, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Juliette Pepe, Julio Monge

The main ballroom

Saheem Ali and guest

Byron Jennings, Carolyn McCormick, Jeffory Lawson and guest

Matti Dunietz, Kelley Nicole Dugan, Mina Walker, Bernardo Ochoa

Zach Chance, Justin Levine, Jonathan Clay, Adam Rapp, and Jeffory Lawson



