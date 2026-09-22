Matt de Rogatis Joins NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH at Ruth Stage

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Matt de Rogatis, Chairman and Creative Director of Ruth Stage, will join the previously revealed company of Ayn Rand's Night of January 16th, directed by Theo Devaney. De Rogatis will playBjorn Faulkner and “Guts” Regan in the company's radical reimagining of Rand's courtroom drama.

The complete cast also includes Christa B. Allen as Karen Andre; Maryam Basiras District Attorney Flint; Hannah Beemer as Lady Justice; Dylan Joseph Lee Catania as Siegurd Jungquist; Nelson DePasquale as John Hutchins; Milton Elliott as Elmer Sweeney; Prince Hamadi as Dr. Kirkland and James Chandler; Jim Kempner as John Graham Whitfield; Bethany Lanza as Magda Svenson; Joe Pandosh as Homer Van Fleet; Emily Slass as Nancy Lee Faulkner; Gary Stevens as Defense Attorney Stevens; and Theo Devaney as Judge Heath.

The limited 12-performance engagement begins Wednesday, October 7, 2026, with Opening Night on Sunday, October 11 at 3:00 PM, and runs through Sunday, October 18 at Theatre Five at Theatre Row.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 09 Hrs 18 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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