Matt de Rogatis Joins NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH at Ruth Stage
De Rogatis will playBjorn Faulkner and “Guts” Regan in the company's radical reimagining of Rand's courtroom drama.
Matt de Rogatis, Chairman and Creative Director of Ruth Stage, will join the previously revealed company of Ayn Rand's Night of January 16th, directed by Theo Devaney. De Rogatis will playBjorn Faulkner and “Guts” Regan in the company's radical reimagining of Rand's courtroom drama.
The complete cast also includes Christa B. Allen as Karen Andre; Maryam Basiras District Attorney Flint; Hannah Beemer as Lady Justice; Dylan Joseph Lee Catania as Siegurd Jungquist; Nelson DePasquale as John Hutchins; Milton Elliott as Elmer Sweeney; Prince Hamadi as Dr. Kirkland and James Chandler; Jim Kempner as John Graham Whitfield; Bethany Lanza as Magda Svenson; Joe Pandosh as Homer Van Fleet; Emily Slass as Nancy Lee Faulkner; Gary Stevens as Defense Attorney Stevens; and Theo Devaney as Judge Heath.
The limited 12-performance engagement begins Wednesday, October 7, 2026, with Opening Night on Sunday, October 11 at 3:00 PM, and runs through Sunday, October 18 at Theatre Five at Theatre Row.
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