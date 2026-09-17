Maryam Basir Joins NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH Off-Broadway

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Maryam Basir will join the cast of Ruth Stage's upcoming Off-Broadway production of Ayn Rand's Night of January 16th, taking on the traditionally male role of attorney Flint.

Basir replaces previously announced cast member Zachary James, who has departed the production due to an unforeseen conflict. The limited 12-performance engagement begins October 7 at Theatre Five at Theatre Row, with opening night set for October 11.

Basir stars as Lacey McCullough in AMC's Lace, which has run for two seasons. Her additional television credits include FBI: International, The Chi, Chicago P.D., Empire and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Her film credits include To Live and Die and Live, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, Holiday Heartbreak and Thin Like Me.

She joins previously announced Christa B. Allen, known for 13 Going on 30 and ABC's Revenge, who will star as Karen Andre.

“The opportunity to bring Maryam into this production allowed us to take an already bold reimagining and push it even further,” said Ruth Stage Chairman and Creative Director Matt de Rogatis. “Putting Maryam in this role allows us to challenge another convention of the play and give audiences something they absolutely are not expecting.”

Directed by Theo Devaney, the production reimagines Rand's courtroom drama in a dark, purgatorial parallel reality. The play centers on Karen Andre, who is accused of murdering financier Bjorn Faulkner after he falls from the penthouse of his skyscraper.

At each performance, 15 audience members will serve as the jury and determine Karen's verdict. The company's conclusion will change based on the jury's decision.

The production will feature lighting and scenic design by Christian Specht and sound design by Tomas Correa. Additional casting and creative team members will be announced.

Performance Schedule

Night of January 16th will play Theatre Five at Theatre Row from October 7-18.

Wednesday, October 7 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 8 at 7 p.m.

Friday, October 9 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 10 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 11 at 3 p.m. — Opening Night

Wednesday, October 14 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 15 at 7 p.m.

Friday, October 16 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 17 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 18 at 3 p.m.

Tickets range from $54-$74, inclusive of fees, and are available at RuthStage.org.

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