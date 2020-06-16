Makayla Connolly, Marina Pires, Meghan Picerno, Catherine Bradley and More Join Concert to Benefit The Actors Fund

Rising Talent Magazine is back with Concert #3 to Benefit The Actors Fund! The concert will be taking place throughout the day on Thursday, June 18th on Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE: http://Instagram.com/RisingTalentMag

Ready for an all day Concert with Music and Performances from a line up of a variety of Singers and Performers? Each performer will join Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE, throughout the day, for five to fifteen minutes to perform one song during their set time and answer a few questions.

All to come together and support The Actors Fund.

Throughout the day, during The Instagram Lives, there will be a Donate button at the bottom of the live video.

The Actors Fund envisions a world in which individuals contributing to our country's cultural vibrancy are supported, valued and economically secure. The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

Rising Talent Magazine launched on March 1st 2011. It is a magazine that involves kids, teens, and young adults who are following their dreams. Making a Difference is something very important to Rising Talent Magazine and so is staying positive no matter how small or big the challenge is along the way to your dream.

LIST OF TALENT PERFORMING

@PaulinaNastasha (10:15AM EST)

(The King And I National Tour)

@MarinaPires (11AM EST)

(Aladdin Broadway)

(On Your Feet National Tour)

@AlexaLasanta (11:15AM EST)

(Sound Of Music National Tour)

@Sway_Bhatia (11:30AM EST)

(Singer)

@LilyBrooksOBrient (11:45AM EST)

(Matilda National Tour)

(The Big Show Show)

@MollyBales (1PM EST)

(Singer/Performer)

@BriannaAbruzzo (1:15PM EST)

(Anastasia National Tour)

@Eloise_Vaynshtok (1:45PM EST)

(Anastasia National Tour)

@MaddieKayHarris (2PM EST)

(Anastasia National Tour)

@BrendanRHarris (2PM EST)

(Charlie and The Chocolate Factory Natl. Tour)

@AmeliaWray (3:15PM EST)

(Singer/Actress)

(Sydney to the Max)

Livvy Stubenrauch

@LivStubenrauch (3:30PM EST)

("Young Anna" Frozen (1) Movie)

@MeghanPicerno (3:45PM EST)

(Phantom Broadway)

@ImBaileyMcCall (4PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@DavidSocolar (4:30PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@AliyaJo4Real (5PM EST)

(Lion King Broadway)

Yvette Nacer (5:15PM EST)

(In The Heights National Tour)

(Fox's Grease LIVE)

(Nickelodeon's Freah Beat Band)

@EleanorKoskiOfficial (5:30PM EST)

(Les Miserábles Broadway)

@MKathrynMoore (5:45PM EST)

(Les Miserábles National Tour)

@SophieKnapp6 (6:15PM EST)

(Once Broadway and National Tour)

(Les Miserábles National Tour)

(Chasing Rainbows)

@DalyaKnapp (6:30PM EST)

(Les Miserábles National Tour)

(Evil CBS)

@Quinn.Titcomb (6:45PM EST)

(Les Miserábles National Tour)

@MakaylaConnollyOfficial (8PM EST)

(Harry Potter and the Curses Child Broadway)

@CatherineBradley_ (8:15PM EST)

(Harry Potter and the Curses Child Broadway)

Eva Carreon (8:45PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

Accompanied By

Laura Carreon (Mom)

@CarreonAdventures

@MackenzieMercerOfficial (9:30PM EST)

(Les Miserábles National Tour)

Kaenaonālani Kekoa

@Kaena.Kekoa (9:45PM EST)

(Aladdin National Tour)

