MOONLIGHT REFLECTIONS WITH GARBO to Have World Premiere at United Solo Festival

The world premiere of Moonlight Reflections With Garbo will have its world premiere at the United Solo Festival at Theatre Row March 30, 2024 at 2pm.

The life we live is in the love we carry. From Sweden to New York, from the Kennedy Era to the Golden Era, this is a story of our soul's truth. Through the magical mystery of Hollywood icon Greta Garbo, experience tales of time gone by that still resonate today. Through this tell all angle, both fact & fiction, get an inside scoop of one of the most private actresses to ever live.

Embark on a journey of the unknown and find pieces of your soul through Greta Garbo's eyes.

Tickets are available now on Theatre Row Website: https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/united-solo-theatre-festival-spring-2024/