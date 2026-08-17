MCMUSICAL to Have First Developmental Run at Theater for the New City

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From the creators of Garfeld: The Musical (A Garfield Parody) comes McMusical, a brand-new, unhinged satirical romp making its first developmental production at Theater for the New City, September 17–20, 2026.

Randy McDandy, the washed-up clown mascot of the fast-food empire McDandys,bites off more than he can chew when he takes over one of his restaurants in the perilous streets of Slumsville. He's shocked to find that the restaurant has been transformed into a cold, corporate shell, stripped of all its charm. Determined to restore McDandys to its former glory, Randy must battle cynical corporate overlords. With appearances from other iconic mascots and a slew of crazy side characters, McMusical is a high-energy, R-rated parody served with unexpected heart and earnestness.

Filled with original songs, outrageous comedy, and biting satire, McMusical lands with surprising heart. Produced by Jamie Gore Pawlik and Teddy Grey, this four-performance developmental run will help shape the musical for future productions.

With a score by Teddy Grey (Garfeld: the Musical), book by Teddy Grey and Sam Kaufman, direction by Nick Navari (Local Singles at The Players Theater, Into Your Hands at AMT Theater, Admission, a sitcom scandal musical), and music direction by Cooper Cardone.

The cast features Randy McDandy - Trent Everett Byers*, Fran - Reba Hartman, Robber-Burger - Teddy Grey, Dandy Boy - Samuel Kaufman, Pingas - MICHAEL BRADLEY, Barbara / Belle - Madison Merlanti, Amber - Melody Munitz*, Donovere - Tristian Brown, Dick McDandy - Dustin Scully, Duke McDandy - Ricky Wood, Poor Boy - Emma Dalessio, Kid 1 - Gabbe Meloccaro, Kid 2 - Anna Barrett, Understudy / Ensemble - Cameron Moser. *Indicates AEA performer.

The creative team features Directed by Nick Navari, book by Teddy Grey & Sam Kaufman, score by Teddy Grey, arrangements and musical direction by Cooper Cardone, produced by Jamie Gore Pawlik and Teddy Grey, stage manager Anastasia Novak, lighting design by Emma Wills-Umdenstock, sound design by Alison Nolan, and set design by Keelin Gaughan.

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