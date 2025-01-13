MCC Theater Unveils Winter Public Engagement Programming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MCC Theater will present a series of workshops to take place this winter as part of their public engagement programming. The workshops will be held at the MCC Theater Space.



“These workshops are a gateway to the transformative learning experience of our youth company, making theater education more accessible to students, artists, and audiences. They help us fulfill our vision of making our Hell’s Kitchen home a creative hub for the community,” co-Artistic Directors Bernie Telsey and Will Cantler said. “By offering these classes to the general public, we’re returning to MCC’s roots as Manhattan Class Company, where peer-based learning and collaboration have always been at the heart of our work. We’re excited to continue our tradition of fostering rigorous and supportive environments where theater professionals empower participants to develop their creative voices, take risks, and provoke meaningful conversations.”



HOW TO WARM UP

Facilitated by Jasmine Batchelor

Tuesday February 18, 6-8pm



This is an in-depth workshop on warming up vocally and physically for a theatrical piece. Participants will be provided with vocal warm up sheets and should plan to bring a yoga mat or towel to lie down on and bottle of water.



CREATING CHARACTER

Facilitated by Benja Kay Thomas

Wednesday February 19, 6-8pm



In this workshop, participants will develop a new character from page to performance, facilitated by an Obie and AUDELCO Award winning actor.



BEYOND WORDS: EXPLORING LANGUAGE, MEMORY, AND EMPATHY THROUGH THEATER

Facilitated by Maria Müller

Thursday February 20, 6-8pm



In this workshop, participants will explore language through the lens of multicultural and multilingual experiences. Drawing from Maria’s own journey as someone who was born outside of the US and whose first language is not English, she will guide participants in understanding how language can both empower and challenge us. Through theater games centered around language—or the absence of it—we will engage in exercises that stimulate attention, memory, and empathy. Together, we will discover how communication can transcend words, revealing the many ways we connect, express, and understand one another. Whether language is a barrier or a bridge, we will explore how it can be reclaimed as a powerful resource.



All workshops are open to the public ages 14 and up with a $50 registration fee. These courses will run concurrently with the winter break schedule for all New York City public schools, allowing both young people and teachers to participate. To register, please visit mcc.theater/WinterWorkshops for more details. Additional workshops will be announced at a later date.



Are you from the neighborhood, a student in NYC, or a current/former MCC Youth Company Member? Contact education@mcctheater.org to inquire about a discount code.



