MCC Theater Unveils Learning & Culture Events For ANON World Premiere

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MCC Theater revealed details for the Learning & Culture Events tied to the World Premiere of ANON by Anne Washburn (Mr. Burns, a post-electric play) and directed by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane). ANON is the first production in MCC's 40th Anniversary season.

MCC will host several pre- and post-show events, including an iced tea mixer, a queer horror writing workshop, talkbacks with the cast and creative, and several conversations about unpacking the QAnon Era, building community in the age of technology, and divisive public figures.

Joel Van Liew (From Up Here) will be featured in various video elements throughout the production. The cast of ANON also includes the previously announced Jeff Biehl (The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire), Crystal Finn (Cold War Choir Practice), Andrew Garman (The Holdovers), Izabel Mar (Family), and Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos (Clybourne Park).

2026 ANON Learning & Culture Events:

Wednesday September 30 at 5:30pm

Community Forum: Unpacking the QAnon Era

All are welcome to this pre-show community forum where an invited panel will discuss the impact of the QAnon Era and how QAnon has impacted our society today. This event is free and open to the public, no registration required.

Thursday October 1 at 7pm

Audience Conversation: Do you know who your neighbors are?

After the 7pm performance of ANON, MCC's Learning & Culture Department will lead the audience in a post-show conversation about the themes of the play and how we build community in the age of technology.

Tuesday October 6 at 7pm

Author/Director Talkback

After the 7pm performance of ANON, playwright Anne Washburn and director Anne Kauffman will speak at a post-show talkback about the themes of the play.

Tuesday October 20 at 5:30pm

Community Night: Welcome to Hell's Kitchen Table

Calling all Hell's Kitchen Neighbors! Make and spill tea with us at this iced tea mixer before the 7pm performance of ANON. This event is free and open to the public, no registration required.

Tuesday October 20 at 7pm

Cast Talkback

After the 7pm performance, the cast of ANON will go behind the scenes of the production in a post-show talkback.

Thursday October 22 at 4:30-6:30pm

Writing Workshop: Writing Queer Horror with Dom Martello

MCC is offering a free writing workshop and discussion in correlation with ANON about Queer horror. Playwright Dom Martello leads this generative writing workshop where participants will mold the flesh of a new horror story concept in response to images, sounds, and text through a series of exercises designed to let you imagination and impulses take control. No writing experience or prepared materials are required. All are welcome! MCC Writing Workshops are $50 to attend. For more information or to inquire about a discount code email education@mcctheater.org.

Thursday October 22 at 7pm

Audience Conversation: RFK? Yes? No? Maybe?

Can we stand true to our values while being able to hear other ideas? How do these values get challenged when we're faced with a problematic public figure? Stick around after the 7pm performance of ANON for a post-show conversation with these questions and more in mind led by the MCC's Learning & Culture Department.

Friday October 23 at 7pm

Open Caption Performance

MCC will provide open captioning by c2, during the 7pm Performance of ANON.

ANON will begin previews on Friday September 25, with a company celebration performance on Tuesday October 13, opening night set for Wednesday October 14, and a limited run through Sunday November 1, 2026 at the Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

When a gay pride flag is unfurled across the street from Jeanie, an increasingly online TikToker in a suburb in Texas, two seemingly different households...freak out. How well do you know the people you live among, and with, in an America where the line between fantasy and reality has become increasingly optional?

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