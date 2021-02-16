MCC Theater Announces THE THINGS ARE AGAINST US Starring Juan Castano, Emily Davis, Susannah Flood and More

MCC Theater announced today The Things Are Against Us, by Writers Guild and Peabody Award winner Susan Soon He Stanton (Today Is My Birthday, "Succession") and directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Ellie Heyman (amFAR's Angels in America, Beardo), will be the next LiveLab in their one-act digital reading series. The Things Are Against Us will stream on MCC's YouTube Channel on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 6:30PM EST and tickets will include access to watch through February 27, 2021. MCC will also begin presenting Virtual Student Matinees, a combination of a LiveLab screening and a workshop with an MCC Master Teaching Artist.

Lorca. One claw-foot bathtub, two sisters, and a young man's journey to unearth the dark secrets of his grandfather's past. All roads lead to a mysterious house with a mind of its own. Are there bones in the basement and passive-aggressive shadows in the corners? The Spreckle house invites you to spend the night.

The cast of The Things Are Against Us will include Lortel and Drama Desk Award winner Juan Castano (MCC's Transfers), Obie and Lortel Award winner Emily Davis (Is This a Room), Susannah Flood (The Cherry Orchard), Babak Tafti (Othello), and Danny Wolohan (West Side Story)

The Things Are Against Us will feature lighting design by Mary Ellen Stebbins (Days Go By, Brookfield Place), sound design and original compositions by Heathcliff Saunders (Newton's Cradle), and video design by Paul DePoo (amFAR's Angels in America). Ashlin Hatch (amFAR's Angels in America) and Morgan Reilly ((Still) Asking For It) are associate directors.

Subscribers and Patrons have complimentary access to the live reading and On Demand option. Single tickets for the live reading are available for $7 at mcctheater.org. and include access to watch through February 27 at 11:59PM ET. Following the live stream, The Things Are Against Us will be available on MCC On Demand for Subscribers and Patrons, as well as for 24-hour rentals for nonsubscribers through March 14, 2021.

MCC's most recent LiveLab, On Love by Mfoniso Udofia and directed by Awoye Timpo, is available on MCC on Demand through February 26, 2021 for subscribers and patrons, as well as for 24-hour rentals.

MCC Theater has also announced that they will begin Virtual Student Matinees, a program to bring educators and students compelling and conversation-provoking shows along with MCC's education program that fosters the discovery and exploration of a student's artistic voice. The Virtual Student Matinees will include a screening of a previously recorded LiveLab, an interactive workshop hosted by an MCC Master Teaching Artist, and a study guide tailored to the show.

LiveLabs currently available on the Virtual Student Matinee schedule include On Love, Frankie & Will, and When. After the initial broadcast, The Things Are Against Us will also be added to the schedule. Shows are available for a limited time only and new performances may be added throughout the season. Matinee shows are at 11am with select offerings at 4pm Eastern Time. For more information and to book tickets, please visit https://mcctheater.org/education/virtual-student-matinees/.

Subscriptions to MCC's 2021 season begin at $60 and include access to MCC On Demand, as well as a private Facebook group offering exclusive content. Subscription and Patron packages can be purchased at www.mcctheater.org/join-us/.

MCC Theater's LiveLabs is a series of one-act play readings, paying homage to how the company got its start with the One Act Festival nearly 35 years ago. Read live and streamed to the MCC Theater audience, LiveLabs run 25-45 minutes in length and are followed by a talkback with the playwright, director, and cast.

MCC LiveLabs are supported by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and by public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council.

MCC Virtual Student Matinees are supported by the Axe-Houghton Foundation, Tiger Baron Foundation, and by Public Funds from the New York City Council Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council.