MAD BALL 2020 Honoring Judy Chicago to Feature Mx Justin Vivian Bond and Rosanne Cash

The virtual benefit will take place on October 15th, 2020.

The Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) will hold its annual MAD BALL on October 15th, 2020, a virtual benefit, honoring Judy Chicago for her unparalleled contributions to the fields of art, craft, and design. MAD BALL begins with a pre-show and cocktails led by MX Justin Vivian Bond starting at 6:00 PM. The evening's festivities include a live conversation at 7:00 PM with Judy Chicago and MAD's own William and Mildred Lasdon, Chief Curator and Deputy Director, Elissa Auther. At 7:15 PM Rosanne Cash delivers a heartfelt message and song, followed by a performance by 39 women from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the site of Judy's legendary creation The Dinner Party.

As part of the ceremony of honor, Judy Chicago will be presented with a special award created by artist Trulee Hall.

Rather than gather en masse, this year's MAD BALL goes virtual with simultaneous intimate gatherings hosted at various unique locations, and participants connected through zoom, allowing for a global celebration of Judy Chicago's life, while addressing safety and social-distancing needs. The evening is presented in conjunction with The Feminist Institute and T. Edward Wines & Spirits, with segments produced and directed by Chiara Clemente including a special tour of The Dinner Party with Carmen Hermo, Associate Curator of Brooklyn Museum's Elizabeth A. Sackler Center, the world's only permanent museum space dedicated to feminist art.

Simona and Jerome A. Chazen, Laura and Lewis Kruger, Nanette L. Laitman (in memoriam), and Barbara and Donald Tober, all longtime trustees of MAD and generous patrons will be the first recipients of the MAD Champions Award. This new honor has been created to recognize innovative leaders that have made significant contributions to the Museum and the world of contemporary art and design.

MAD BALL also includes an auction powered by Artsy with works from Judy Chicago as well as Jane Adam, Lindsey Adelman, Sanford Biggers and Marianne Boesky Gallery, Caroline Broadhead, Ashley Buchanan, Orly Cogan, Liz Collins, Erin Dailey, Christian Dior, Jen Dwyer, Andrew Erdos, Sebastian Errazuriz, Paula Giecco, Danielle Gori-Montanelli, Cannupa Hanska Luger, Beth Lipman, Linda Lopez, Issey Miyake, Margo Morrison, Nick Moss, Carrie Moyer, Jen Neame-Collins, Todd Pavlisko, Sheila Pepe, Uli Rapp, Faith Ringgold and ACA Galleries, Vania Ruiz, Eduardo Sarabia, Kiki Smith, Katie Stout, Francesca Vitali, David Weeks, Brian Weissman, Rob Wynne, and Jeff Zimmerman and R and Co Gallery.

Tickets for the gala can be purchased here.

If you cannot attend MAD Ball 2020, or do not wish to participate in the virtual gathering, but would like to support our event, you can make a contribution here.

