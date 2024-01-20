Literally Alive Theatre to Present CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL at The Players Theatre Off-Broadway 

Literally Alive has announced an original Off-Broadway production of Cinderella the Musical at The Players Theatre NYC. Based on the beloved classic fairy tale, this enchanting musical by Michael Sgouros and Brenda Bell will run February 25 - April 7, 2024.

Featuring a live music ensemble, beautiful sets, and a talented cast that sings and dances their way from Cinderella's humble beginnings to happily ever after, audiences will delight in Cinderella's story. With nasty stepsisters and a vindictive stepmother to contend with, Cinderella relies on animal friends and the magic of her fairy godmother to journey from the cinders all the way to the palace, where she meets the prince and captures his heart - even though he doesn't quite manage to capture her!

The production will be directed and choreographed by Shino Frances (Choreographer for last year's Little Mermaid and Alice in Wonderland). There is a special family workshop before matinees at 2pm Saturday; 10am Sundays. Cinderella the Musical is one of Sgouros and Bell's 13 original musicals.

Join in on the magic and charm of Cinderella, February 25 - April 7, 2024, Saturdays 3pm & 7pm, Sundays 11am & 2pm Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre, located at 115 MacDougal St. The theatre is accessible via West 4th St. Station, lines A,C,E,B,D,F,M - walk one block east on West 3rd, and one block south on MacDougal.

Tickets and info are available by clicking the button below!