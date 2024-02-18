Listen: HERE I AM Releases Two Songs Prior to Their Off-Broadway Opening

Here I Am, a new musical from the minds of Christian Cantrell and Samantha Roberts, released “Perfectly Fine” and “Down” from the show in anticipation for their Off Broadway run (available on all major streaming services)! Here I Am is set to open Off-Broadway at AMT (354 WEST 45TH STREET, New York, NY, 10036) on Friday, March 8th, 2024 with previews beginning Friday, March 1st, 2024.

The production will feature an original score by Samantha Roberts and Christian Cantrell. Vocal Arrangements by Samantha Roberts, Original Book, Orchestrations and Music Supervision by Christian Cantrell, and Here I Am will be directed by Samantha Roberts.

The cast will include Samantha Roberts as Scarlett, Christian Melhuish as Spencer, Cedrick Ekra as Kyle, and Jasmyn Johnson as Camryn, . Rounding out the ensemble will be Melody Munitz, Rachel Madson, Laney Yoo, Jasmyn Johnson, Ebony Nixon, T Anthony, and Nikolai Granados, Alysia Vastardis, and Anthony Cang. Joining the company will be Brittany Lowery and Jake Thatcher.

Cast member and Scarlett Cover, Melody Munitz, says of the show: “What makes ‘Here I Am' so special is that it's a new musical by our generation, for our generation, and of our generation. In 2024, social media is largely inescapable. As we're living through this period of tremendous technological growth, it's crucial we take a moment to step back and consider the impacts of these ‘advances' on our lives, individually and as a society. Here I Am is a chance to do just that – while having a great night out at the theater supporting the live arts!”

Both Perfectly Fine and Down are available for streaming now below.

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE NOW, please visit the button below.

https://www.amttheater.org/

To learn more, please visit https://www.hereiamthemusical.com/.

MORE ABOUT HERE I AM

Here I Am is a new musical by Samantha Roberts and Christian Cantrell which tells a love story for the modern age. Centered around social media, Here I Am is a story of forgiveness, belonging, hope, and societal pressures forced upon young women. The show follows Scarlett as she struggles to balance her growing addiction to social media with the real people in her life. Here I Am is unapologetically contemporary, and exactly what the theater community needs as we learn to embrace our imperfections.

MORE ABOUT SAMANTHA ROBERTS + CHRISTIAN CANTRELL

Samantha Roberts (She/They) is a Composer, Lyricist, Book Writer, Arranger, Choreographer, Director and Performer who received a BFA in Musical Theatre from Temple University. Her directing credits include: Here I Am, Mirror, Mirror, Forget I Said Anything, Just Getting Started, The Quartet, Betrayal, Seussicial, and Godspell. She is incredibly passionate about musical theatre and strives to create non-conforming theatre that can be told by any person and remain universal. They are also a second degree Black Belt in Tang Soo Do karate and a proudly certified Covid Compliance Officer. www.samantharoseroberts.com IG: @sammirose_r

Christian Cantrell (They/He) is a Queer, Filipino-American Composer, Lyricist, Book Writer, Orchestrator, Music Director and Conductor who received a BA in Theatre Arts from San Francisco State University. Their original works include Here I Am (2022), Color Your World (2021), Golden Gate Dreams (2020), and The Waiting Room (2018). Other music direction and orchestration credits include Forget I Said Anything (2021) and Just Getting Started (2021). He is influenced by pop and contemporary musical styles, and strives to write stories for the underrepresented. IG: @christianwritesmusicals